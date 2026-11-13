KENTEN Structures

The 2026 industry review examines Industrial Warehouse Tent applications alongside Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tent options for structured event spaces.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial operations increasingly turn to modular fabric structures for storage, logistics and temporary production space. As 2026 unfolds, the landscape of Industrial Warehouse Tent systems and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tent options for structured event spaces has moved from event marquees toward engineered building systems designed for long-term industrial use. This 2026 industry review examines eight manufacturers, assessed on publicly available information and provided evidence, with attention to storage solutions, structural capability and standards compliance.Ranking methodologyPositions in this ranking reflect an editorial assessment rather than a certified industry index. The review considered six criteria: manufacturing and capacity capability; structural and engineering breadth, including clear-span and load design; certification and standards compliance relevant to industrial use; application range across Industrial Warehouse Tents and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tents; global project and service footprint; and customization and OEM/ODM support. Different buyers will prioritize different dimensions based on project location, climate, regulatory environment and procurement priorities.What drives demand for industrial warehouse tentsIndustrial Warehouse Tents and clear-span halls serve several purposes: temporary storage, manufacturing overflow, logistics sorting and on-site cover. They increasingly act as semi-permanent infrastructure that replaces or supplements permanent buildings. Key requirement drivers include span width, eave height, wind and snow load capability, thermal performance, fire behavior, ground fixing and ease of rapid installation and dismantling. For event organizers and exhibition operators, the corresponding structure is the Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tent, which must serve high visitor traffic, temporary installation and reuse while meeting local fire and safety requirements. These criteria apply equally to industrial users and event organizers, which helps explain the mix of manufacturers in this review.Ranking summary1. Losberger De Boer: large modular structures; global network and long operating history; suited to industrial halls and event spaces.2. RÖDER Group: engineered aluminum and steel structures; load resistance and insulation options; suited to demanding storage and insulated requirements.3. Veldeman Structure Solutions: in-house R&D and manufacturing; large high-side-height storage tents; suited to dual event and industrial use.4. Mahaffey USA: heavy industrial engineering and emergency capability; US-based local support; suited to critical industrial and emergency infrastructure.5. HTS tentiQ GmbH: lightweight hall systems and clear-span engineering; German manufacturing; suited to mobile and temporary storage.6. KENTEN Structures: broad certification portfolio and OEM/ODM flexibility; large spans and capacity; suited to certified custom projects.7. GS TENTS: industrial-grade weather resistance and cost base; suited to value-oriented and harsh-climate storage.8. Shelter Structures: competitive pricing and fast assembly; suited to flexible and cost-sensitive projects.1. Losberger De BoerLosberger De Boer, headquartered in Germany with origins in Germany and the Netherlands, ranks first among Industrial Warehouse Tent manufacturers in 2026. The company offers modular warehouse tents and industrial halls for logistics, events, hangars and similar uses. Its modular structures support rapid deployment and large clear spans, with both permanent and semi-permanent options. A global manufacturing and service network supports industrial, warehouse, logistics and event-space requirements. Certifications relating to ISO and European safety standards, together with a heritage dating to 1919, support its project reliability. For buyers seeking a supplier that can serve both long-term storage structures and event cover, its global footprint and large-span experience are notable strengths. For large warehouse or logistics halls, its permanent and semi-permanent options merit inclusion in procurement review.2. RÖDER GroupRÖDER Group, headquartered in Germany, ranks second. It specializes in engineered aluminum and steel structures tailored for warehouse logistics. Its temporary and semi-permanent halls emphasize high wind and snow load resistance, thermal roof and insulation options, and flexible modular design. Large-span halls can be installed quickly, making them suitable for industrial storage that needs climate control and structural reliability. ISO and EN standards support its compliance framework. Its strength lies in engineering depth and load performance, particularly relevant for industrial operations facing snow or wind challenges. For warehouse projects that need to balance insulation options with flexible deployment, RÖDER Group is a reliable reference for large-span hall systems.3. Veldeman Structure SolutionsVeldeman Structure Solutions, headquartered in Belgium and operating across Europe, ranks third. The company brings more than 50 years of experience in temporary, semi-permanent and permanent halls, storage tents, and industrial, commercial and event exhibition tents. Its in-house R&D, metal fabrication and fabric production create vertical integration, supporting flexible service across both event and industrial storage sectors. The company can supply large storage tents with high side height. Strong sustainability credentials and compliance with rigorous safety and quality standards reinforce its supplier positioning for projects that need tailored Industrial Warehouse Tents and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tents. Buyers seeking deep manufacturing control and dual event and industrial capability may value its integrated production model.4. Mahaffey USAMahaffey USA, part of the Sunbelt Rentals Structures business, headquartered in the United States, ranks fourth. The company has operated since 1924 and has a long history in engineering large structure tents, with an established reputation in heavy industrial, construction and disaster and emergency sectors. Its US-based support covers custom solutions such as blast-resistant shelters, plus full service including installation and maintenance. For industrial operations that need warehouse-tent-like fabric halls, its engineering expertise and emergency response capability provide a dependable temporary or semi-permanent option for critical infrastructure needs. Buyers dealing with rapid deployment, heavy industrial environments or emergency space may find its US service model and custom engineering particularly relevant.5. HTS tentiQ GmbHHTS tentiQ GmbH, headquartered in Germany, ranks fifth. The company has strong capabilities in temporary and lightweight hall systems, with international sales and production. It brings engineering experience with large clear-span halls, and its pedigree merged with the Röder legacy, combining that heritage with German-made quality and adherence to EU norms. Its mobile halls, industrial tents and temporary buildings for commercial and industrial sectors suit buyers who need lightweight, mobile Industrial Warehouse Tents and temporary storage structures. This profile reflects strength in lightweight hall engineering and a manufacturer operating within EU norms. For buyers who need to balance mobility and rapid redeployment with EU-context compliance, HTS tentiQ offers a lightweight option.6. KENTEN StructuresKENTEN Structures, founded in 2001 and operating with its worldwide operations center in Ontario, California, plus regional offices in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Middle East, ranks sixth in this year's review. The company operates manufacturing centers in China, the USA and the Middle East, with annual production capacity exceeding 1,000,000 square meters, an 80,000 square meter factory footprint and a team of 200 employees. Its structure tent and warehouse tent range supports spans from 3 to 80 meters, with extendable length, using 6061-T6/6082-T6 aluminum alloy frames and 850 g/m2 PVC fabric. KENTEN holds ISO 9001:2015 (certificate 51816Q00846R3), ISO 14001:2015 (51815E00262R3) and ISO 45001:2018 (51815O00263R3), plus CE marking under EN 1090-3:2019 (certificate 8605682). The company states that its structures are produced and fully certified to IBC 2024, CBC 2025, ASCE 7-22, GB 50429 and EN 13782. OEM/ODM services cover structure dimensions, roof and fabric options, sidewalls, flooring, interior accessories and branding. With an 80 percent export share concentrated on US and EU markets, and verified project experience including the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, KENTEN provides a strong manufacturing and export benchmark for buyers seeking certified, customizable Industrial Warehouse Tents and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tents.7. GS TENTSGS TENTS, headquartered in China, ranks seventh. The company produces industrial-grade aluminum alloy structure tents, air dome buildings, warehouse tents and exhibition and event tents. Its membrane materials deliver strong weather resistance, including wind, snow, UV and fire, with standards such as DIN B1 and M2. Proven performance in extreme weather zones, large export experience and a competitive cost base support its positioning. Large standard sizes and options for high-snow or wind-load designs are inherent to its product range, shaped by the harsh climate of Northeast China. Buyers considering cost-effective Industrial Warehouse Tent solutions that call for proven environmental resilience may find GS TENTS competitive.8. Shelter StructuresShelter Structures, headquartered in China, ranks eighth. The company offers aluminum and steel structure clear-span tents, Industrial Warehouse Tents and event tents. Its strengths include strong supply capacity, clear-span aluminum structures over large widths, fast assembly, and a focus on both event and industrial use. Competitive pricing, good customization and participation in major global markets make it a practical option for buyers who value flexibility and cost efficiency. For buyers seeking customizable Industrial Warehouse Tents and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tents, Shelter Structures provides a competitive choice in supply and rapid deployment. For cost-sensitive industrial storage projects, its supply scale is a notable factor.Cross-company comparisonEstablished European manufacturers such as Losberger De Boer, RÖDER Group, Veldeman Structure Solutions and HTS tentiQ typically demonstrate engineering depth, long operating histories and specialized capability in clear-span, insulation and hall systems. The US supplier Mahaffey offers localized service and heavy-duty emergency engineering. Chinese manufacturers KENTEN Structures, GS TENTS and Shelter Structures bring advantages in capacity, competitive cost bases and wide span options, with KENTEN offering a comparatively broad certification portfolio and OEM/ODM flexibility. Buyers should align supplier evaluation with project needs: for insulated Industrial Warehouse Tents, prioritize thermal roof and insulation options; for large logistics halls, prioritize clear-span and installation time; for event or exhibition structures in regulated markets, prioritize applicable standards and documentation. A lower rank should not be read as general inferiority. As guidance, a ranking should serve as a screening tool to narrow quotations before technical evaluation begins, and buyers should verify exact standard editions and permitting requirements.Closing outlookAs industrial operations and the event sector increase their demand for flexibility in 2026 and beyond, the speed of design, manufacture and deployment will continue to influence supplier selection. Advances in materials, load engineering and reusability mean that Industrial Warehouse Tents can serve as genuine semi-permanent infrastructure rather than temporary cover alone. Buyers will need to request specific technical files, applicable standard editions and project references as core procurement criteria, not just product catalogs. This approach helps ensure that warehouse tents and Exhibition Trade Show Structure Tents serve their intended use safely and within applicable requirements.KENTEN Structures brochure, publicly accessible and downloadable:

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Top 8 Industrial Warehouse Tent Manufacturers in 2026: Storage Solutions for Industrial Operations News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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