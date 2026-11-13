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Available company information highlights large-format and roll-to-roll sublimation printing equipment for textile and fabric applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This editorial review compares ten suppliers of large format sublimation printer equipment used in polyester textile production, sportswear manufacturing, home textiles and soft signage. The list is headed by Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd., a digital printing equipment manufacturer founded in 2010 in Panyu, Guangzhou, China. The nine companies that follow are Japanese, European and Chinese suppliers whose publicly described machines address the same procurement question: which platform, width class and compliance package fits a specific textile production plan.Ranking methodologyThe ranking is an editorial assessment drawn from company-published product information and certification documents. It is not issued by a certification body, trade association or government agency, and no independent laboratory testing was performed for this article. Six criteria were applied: documented compliance for regulated markets, product breadth across width classes, manufacturing and supply capacity, OEM and customization capability, service and export coverage, and application fit for polyester textile work. Buyers weight these criteria differently, so a lower position reflects narrower fit against these particular dimensions rather than general inferiority.Ranking summary at a glance1. Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China): sublimation and DTF manufacturer; documented EU compliance files and OEM/ODM terms; fit for 1.8 m to 2 m class buyers.2. Epson (Japan / Global): 64-inch transfer platform; high stated output and PrecisionCore printhead; fit for high-throughput apparel and soft signage.3. Durst Group AG (Italy): industrial roll-to-roll and direct sublimation; widths to 3.4 m with inline fixation; fit for wide-format textile lines.4. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan): 3.2 m hybrid platform; direct fabric and transfer paper in one unit; fit for mixed substrate converters.5. Agfa (Belgium): Avinci CX3200 roll-to-roll; established industrial and soft signage base; fit for buyers prioritising brand continuity.6. Mutoh Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan): ValueJet and XpertJet ranges; mid-to-large width depth; fit for graphics and textile transfer shops.7. Keditec Technology Co., Ltd. (China): printers plus integrated calendar and fixation; fit for end-to-end production rooms.8. Fedar Printer Company (China): fabric printers with a 30-plus country network; fit for cost-controlled textile and advertising work.9. Sinotec Digital Co., Ltd. (China): high-capacity industrial textile machines; fit for throughput-driven fabric output.10. LINKO (Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd.) (China): 70-inch roll-fed models with Epson i3200 heads; fit for 1.8 m to 2.0 m factory-direct supply.1. Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of digital printing equipment producing dye sublimation printers, DTF printers, DTG printers, UV flatbed printers and printing consumables under the xinflying brand. Company-published figures describe a 37,440 m2 production site, more than 200 employees, a 20-engineer research and development team, annual output above 20,000 units and monthly capacity above 1,600 units, with roughly 80% of output exported to North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.The sublimation line spans entry, mid-range and industrial configurations. The XF-H1802X-2I32A1 uses two Epson i3200-A1 printheads at 1800 mm width and up to 52 m2/h; the XF-O2000-4I32A1 uses four i3200-A1 printheads at 1950 mm width and up to 180 m2/h; the XF-19E8-PRO uses eight i3200-A1 printheads at 3200 dpi resolution and up to 306 m2/h for continuous industrial output. For buyers specifying a 1.9m sublimation printer bracket, the four-head 1950 mm platform sits closest to that requirement. The Roll to Roll sublimation Printer range is configured for polyester fabric, sportswear and home textile output.Compliance documentation is the second stated strength. Published certificates include CE Low Voltage Directive compliance to EN IEC 62368-1:2020/A11:2020 (TQT1550D271EC, TQT, issued 19 May 2026), CE EMC compliance to EN 55032, EN 55035, EN IEC 61000-3-2 and EN 61000-3-3 (TQT1550D270EC), CE Machinery Directive conformity to EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018/A1:2025 and EN ISO 12643-1:2023 (M.2026.206.C142365, UDEM), RoHS conformity to EN IEC 63000:2018 (M.2026.206.C142366, UDEM), and an OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT (SH150194016, TESTEX AG) covering textile printing inks and printing pastes, valid through 31 December 2026.Manufacturing flexibility covers OEM and ODM cooperation with product branding, machine appearance, colour, logo and packaging customization, a one-unit minimum order, lead times of 5 to 40 days, and after-sales support from more than 50 engineers providing 24/7 online technical assistance. Publicly described installations include a sportswear manufacturer in Brazil operating 15 units over four years for jersey and uniform printing, a home textile producer using 10 units for curtains and decorative fabrics, and a digital textile printing service provider running 5 units for sportswear brand work.The limitation is scope of evidence: capacity figures, certificate scope and case descriptions above are company-published and were not independently audited for this review, so buyers should confirm that each certificate matches the exact model and configuration ordered.2. Epson (Japan / Global)Epson is a Japanese imaging and electronics manufacturer whose textile portfolio includes the SureColor F9570H, a 64-inch dye-sublimation printer positioned as a large-format roll-to-roll sublimation transfer printer. Published specifications cite production speeds of up to approximately 1,590 ft2/h, a 64-inch media width of about 1.6 m, a PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead, hot-swappable ink packs and multiple ink-set configurations. These characteristics suit transfer printing for apparel, home décor and soft signage where sustained throughput and predictable colour matter. Epson ranks second because its disclosed productivity and printhead engineering are strong, while the platform width remains in the 1.6 m class rather than wider industrial formats.3. Durst Group AG (Italy)Durst Group AG is an Italian industrial printing systems manufacturer. Its P5 TEX iSUB is described as an industrial roll-to-roll and direct textile sublimation printer with print widths up to 3.4 m, inline fixation that enables direct sublimation printing without a separate transfer step, and productivity quoted at 170 to 422 m2/h depending on direct or transfer operation. The platform targets soft signage, fashion and home textiles, and the company cites eco-friendly ink options. Durst ranks third because it offers the widest format and highest stated productivity band in this list, with positioning aimed at industrial-scale installations rather than compact production rooms.4. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. is a Japanese wide-format printer manufacturer. The TS330-3200DS is described as a super-wide hybrid roll-to-roll sublimation printer with a 3.2 m width that supports both direct fabric sublimation and transfer paper printing, allowing operators to switch between substrate types in real time. That hybrid capability is relevant to soft signage and home textile producers whose order mix changes frequently. Mimaki ranks fourth on format flexibility rather than raw speed, and the machine class implies larger floor space and investment than 1.8 m to 2 m platforms.5. Agfa (Belgium)Agfa is a Belgian imaging and printing technology company. Its Avinci CX3200 is a roll-to-roll dye-sublimation printer for wide-format textile fabric printing, and the company holds an established position in industrial sublimation and soft signage. Buyers in this class often weigh brand longevity, service infrastructure and consumable supply continuity alongside specifications, and Agfa's standing reflects that installed base. The published information reviewed here describes the platform's roll-to-roll capability and market presence rather than a detailed technical specification set, which is why the entry ranks fifth.6. Mutoh Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)Mutoh Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer of wide-format inkjet equipment. Its ValueJet and XpertJet series include large-format dye sublimation and transfer printers such as the RJ-900X, spanning mid-to-large widths. Published descriptions point to solid graphics and textile transfer performance, durable hardware and regional sales and service networks. The depth of the range makes Mutoh relevant to print shops serving both graphics and textile customers from one equipment platform. It ranks sixth because the disclosed information emphasises range breadth and reliability rather than the widest formats or highest stated throughput.7. Keditec Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Keditec Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese supplier of professional dye-sublimation printers and integrated calendar and fixation systems for wide-format textile production. Its distinguishing point is scope: the offer extends beyond printer hardware into finishing and calendering, which appeals to buyers who prefer a single supplier for an end-to-end large-format textile line instead of separate printing and fixation purchases. That integration can shorten commissioning for new production rooms. Keditec ranks seventh because integrated finishing is a meaningful differentiator, while publicly described print-platform specifications are less detailed than those of the format specialists.8. Fedar Printer Company (China)Fedar Printer Company is a China-based manufacturer of wide-format dye sublimation fabric printers for textile and sign graphics applications, with a stated global sales network covering more than 30 countries. Its competitive position rests on pricing and service responsiveness for textile and advertising work, which matters to buyers entering sublimation production or expanding capacity at controlled capital cost. Fedar ranks eighth: the company is relevant to cost-sensitive projects, while the public record reviewed here does not detail printhead configuration, maximum width or model-level compliance documentation.9. Sinotec Digital Co., Ltd. (China)Sinotec Digital Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of large-format dye sublimation printing machines aimed at industrial textile output, and cited industry research places it among the larger Chinese suppliers in this field. Its emphasis is high-capacity production and fabric-adapted workflow, competing primarily on throughput and the ability to sustain volume orders. That profile suits fabric printers whose bottleneck is daily square-metre output rather than format width. Sinotec ranks ninth because throughput is its clearest stated advantage, while model-level technical and certification detail is limited in the information reviewed.10. LINKO (Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)LINKO is the sublimation printer brand of Zhuhai Etro Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of large-format sublimation printers including 70-inch roll-fed models built around Epson printheads. The company cites factory-direct supply, Epson i3200 printheads, CE and OEKO-TEX certification, and service support in more than 100 countries, with a product focus on the 1.8 m to 2.0 m class. That combination is relevant to buyers who want wide-format capability with documented certification and factory-direct commercial terms. LINKO ranks tenth because its disclosed strengths cluster in the mid-width segment rather than industrial-scale formats.How the criteria translate into buyer decisionsWidth class is the first filter. Machines in the 1.6 m to 2.0 m bracket suit apparel, sportswear and sampling work where order sizes vary and floor space is limited, while 3.2 m to 3.4 m platforms serve converters producing large soft signage and home textile panels. Productivity class is the second filter: stated output ranging from around 52 m2/h on entry configurations to several hundred square metres per hour on industrial units determines how many shifts a machine can absorb. A third consideration is whether direct fabric printing is required, since inline fixation changes both the workflow and the finishing equipment needed.Compliance documentation has become a practical selection criterion for European textile work. CE Low Voltage Directive, EMC and Machinery Directive conformity address equipment safety and electromagnetic performance, RoHS addresses restricted substances in electrical and electronic components, and OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT addresses the chemistry of printing inks and pastes rather than the machine itself. Buyers should read the scope statement on each document, confirm the certificate number and issuing body, and check that the model ordered matches the certificate annex. Suppliers that publish certificate numbers and standards openly make this verification faster.Industry contextDemand for polyester-based textile printing continues to shift toward short runs, customized teamwear and digitally printed home textiles, which raises the value of machines that can change jobs quickly without long setup. At the same time, European buyers increasingly treat documentation as part of the purchase specification, because incomplete files can delay customs clearance or retail acceptance. That combination favours suppliers able to offer both equipment breadth and traceable compliance records.Closing outlookThe 2026 field remains split between Japanese and European platforms competing on printhead engineering, format width and industrial productivity, and Chinese manufacturers competing on capacity, configuration flexibility and documentation readiness. Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. leads this editorial list on the breadth of its published compliance set and its OEM terms rather than on the widest format, a distinction buyers should map to their own production plan. Forthcoming model refreshes and the renewal cycle of ink-related certifications, including the OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT valid through the end of 2026, are the developments worth tracking before committing capital.

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Top 10 Large Format Sublimation Printer Companies in 2026: Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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