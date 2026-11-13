KENTEN Structures

The review considers large-span layouts, modular deployment, dismantling, transport and reuse across exhibitions, events and temporary facilities.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eight manufacturers of large clear-span structures were assessed for this editorial ranking of large clear span atrium tent suppliers, published in November 2026. The comparison covers published span ranges, structural and fire documentation, manufacturing footprint, deployment and dismantling characteristics, and evidence of delivered temporary-venue projects.KENTEN Structures, a structure-tent designer and manufacturer founded in 2001 with manufacturing centers in China, the United States and the Middle East, is ranked first on the combined criteria. The seven companies that follow are measured on the same dimensions. The ranking is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria and company-reported or publicly documented information. It is not a certification by a trade association, a government body or a standards organization.Why temporary venue planning has become a documentation exerciseSpace planning for temporary venues has moved from a logistics question to a documentation question. The global temporary storage building market, which includes industrial canopies and relocatable structures, is estimated at USD 3.30 billion in 2026, and storage buildings account for 50.6 percent of that total, according to Future Market Insights research published in 2026. The same source attributes forecast growth of 6.1 percent in the United States and 5.5 percent in India to e-commerce and industrial corridor expansion.In Europe, EN 13782 is the standard most often named in tenders for temporary structures, and buyers normally request it alongside national wind, snow and fire requirements. A supplier that cannot produce a certificate number, a validity period and a project-specific structural calculation slows the approval chain regardless of its production capacity. That gap between manufacturing capability and documented capability is why this ranking weights verifiable conformity alongside span and output.How this ranking was assessedSix criteria were applied to every company. Span and layout: published clear-span width, bay spacing and availability of a column-free interior. Documentation: certification to structural, quality and fire standards, and whether certificate numbers and validity periods are disclosed. Manufacturing footprint: factory area, stated annual output and the number of production locations. Deployment and reuse: modularity, dismantling sequence, transport characteristics and stated service life of frame and cover. Venue record: publicly described projects at exhibitions, events or multi-venue operations. Verifiability: whether each claim can be checked against an official company document or certificate register.The criteria are weighted qualitatively rather than scored numerically, because the underlying definitions differ. Annual output, for example, may describe finished structures at one company and material throughput at another. A lower position therefore does not mean a manufacturer is generally inferior; it means the disclosed evidence aligned less closely with temporary-venue space planning as defined for this review.The 2026 ranking at a glance1. KENTEN Structures (United States, China, Middle East): structure and atrium tents; multi-region manufacturing; certificate-level conformity and multi-venue delivery.2. Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (China): spans up to about 100 m; large-scale production; broad roof profile choice.3. Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH (Germany, Netherlands): modular aluminium halls; integrated roof, wall and glazing systems; European engineering documentation.4. HTS tentiQ GmbH (Germany): modular clear-span systems; documented EN 13782 conformity in common 10 m to 25 m spans.5. Sprung Structures Inc. (United States): tensioned membrane clear-span buildings; long membrane and structural warranties.6. Veldeman Structure Solutions (Belgium): aluminium and steel framed halls; rental and sale; EN 13782-based design.7. Velaria Spatia (global): transparent clear-span structures up to about 50 m; documented wind ratings.8. Shenzhen Shoulder Tent Co., Ltd. (China): modular 3 m and 5 m bay expansion; unit-volume industrial and event tents.1. KENTEN Structures (United States, China, Middle East)KENTEN Structures designs, manufactures and delivers aluminium structure tents, atrium tents, warehouse tents and multi-level structures from manufacturing centers in China, the United States and the Middle East. Its main facility covers 80,000 m2 and supports a stated annual output of 1,000,000 m2, 200 employees and 10 engineers, with 80 percent of production exported to the United States and Europe.Published data for the K1 to K10 structure tent range lists spans of 3 m to 80 m, length extendable in 5 m bays, eave heights of 2.5 m to 8 m, 850 g/m2 PVC roof cover, wind resistance up to 140 km/h and snow load up to 0.5 kN/m2, with flame retardancy to DIN 4102 B1, M2 and NFPA 701. A Large Clear Span Atrium Tent configured from this range is intended for exhibition halls, temporary venues and hospitality use, and the same frame system can be specified as a Demountable Reusable Atrium Tent where the programme requires repeated erection and removal.The structure tent holds CE certification to EN 1090-3:2019 under certificate 8605682, issued by LL-C (Certification) Czech Republic a.s. and valid from 10 April 2026 to 9 April 2029, together with ISO 9001:2015 certificate 51816Q00846R3 valid to 29 July 2028, ISO 14001:2015 certificate 51815E00262R3 and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 51815O00263R3. The company states that its structures are produced and certified to IBC 2024, CBC 2025, ASCE 7-22, GB 50429 and EN 13782.Delivered venue work includes 50 units for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, used as security checkpoints, staff offices, dining areas, meeting rooms and command centers, and 100 units for the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. A stated lead time of 30 to 45 days and a minimum order of one unit suit phased projects; the 10-engineer team means structural calculations should be scheduled at tender stage, and published load values remain company-reported until confirmed by project calculation.2. Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (China)Liri Architecture Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of aluminium-framed clear-span event and exhibition tents with published span widths up to about 100 m. Its manufacturing base is reported at 121,600 m2 with more than 500 employees, and its catalogue covers a span range of 3 m to 100 m across multiple roof profiles and product series. The company operates in more than 130 countries and holds a patent portfolio covering structural and covering elements.Span breadth and production scale make Liri relevant for buyers planning very large exhibition footprints, multi-hall layouts or programmes requiring one supplier to deliver consistently across several venues. Roof profile choice also matters where the silhouette of a temporary hall forms part of the venue design.It ranks second because the disclosed evidence emphasises scale, span range and geographic reach more than certificate-level conformity documentation, which is the deciding criterion for atrium-scale temporary venues. Buyers should request certificate numbers, validity dates and project-specific structural calculations during tender.3. Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH (Germany, Netherlands)Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH produces modular aluminium frame halls and clear-span event tents for industrial, exhibition and event applications, with production and sales operations across several regions. Its systems include PVC-coated fabrics and configurable clear roofs, transparent panels and wall systems built to European engineering standards. The group also publishes corporate reporting, including a Year in Review for 2024, which gives procurement teams an unusual level of operational transparency for this category.The company fits buyers who need integrated roof, wall and glazing packages from one supplier, and who value a documented engineering approach combined with a global service network.It ranks third because published span data for very wide single envelopes is less explicit in the material reviewed than its system integration strengths, so it aligns best with modular multi-hall configurations.4. HTS tentiQ GmbH (Germany)HTS tentiQ GmbH, formerly Röder HTS Höcker, manufactures large-span clear-span aluminium frame event tents, marquees, exhibition halls and tent halls on a modular system. Common products are published in span ranges of 10 m to 25 m, and the company documents conformity to the European standard EN 13782. It maintains a presence in multiple markets and offers rapid deployment with custom fabric, wall and cover options.Buyers who must evidence EN 13782 conformity for exhibition halls, temporary dining or hospitality pavilions in the 10 m to 25 m band will find the documentation straightforward to place in a tender file, and the modular system supports reconfiguration between events.It ranks fourth because its commonly published spans sit below the widest envelopes in this list; specifications beyond that band should be confirmed directly with the manufacturer.5. Sprung Structures Inc. (United States)Sprung Structures Inc. is a United States manufacturer of tensioned fabric membrane buildings with architectural membranes, clear-span interiors and relocatable configurations. Published specifications include a 25-year membrane warranty and a 50-year aluminium structural warranty, with options for insulation and glazing walls and a fast installation sequence. The buildings are used in commercial, sports and industrial settings.The structural logic differs from frame tents: a tensioned membrane over an engineered aluminium frame produces a building that behaves closer to permanent construction while remaining relocatable.That difference matters for semi-permanent venues where thermal control, glazed façades and a long warranty horizon outweigh short-cycle demounting. It ranks fifth here because its documented strengths centre on durability and building performance rather than on the span-and-bay modularity that drives exhibition hall planning.6. Veldeman Structure Solutions (Belgium)Veldeman Structure Solutions is a Belgian supplier of temporary tents, marquees and aluminium or steel framed fabric structures, including clear-span halls for sports, events and logistics. The company has more than 40 years of operating history, uses aluminium components such as EN AW 6061-T6, designs following EN 13782 and offers a range of widths alongside both rental and sale services. Transparent walls and flame-retardant options form part of the standard offer.The rental-plus-sale model suits organisers with recurring seasonal programmes who want one partner for both owned and hired capacity.It ranks sixth because the disclosed material describes configuration and service scope more than project-level evidence for atrium-scale temporary venues.7. Velaria Spatia (global)Velaria Spatia supplies large-scale aluminium frame tents for exhibitions, events and warehousing, including transparent and clear-span structures up to about 50 m. Published material describes heavy-duty engineering with documented wind ratings of around 100 km/h, installations in more than 50 countries and rapid deployment.The transparency and finish options are the differentiator: where a brief calls for clear roofs, transparent walls and a design-led appearance, the range is directly relevant to atrium-style venue planning.It ranks seventh because the published evidence emphasises engineering characteristics and wind ratings rather than a listed structural conformity certificate, so buyers should confirm certification for the destination jurisdiction before shortlisting.8. Shenzhen Shoulder Tent Co., Ltd. (China)Shenzhen Shoulder Tent Co., Ltd. manufactures aluminium frame large-span prefabricated tents for warehouse, industrial and event clear-span applications. It operates a 20,000 m2 factory, produces column-free clear-span units with an annual output of about 1,000 units, exports to multiple continents and offers modular bay expansion in 3 m and 5 m increments. Published specifications cite wind resistance in the region of 100 to 120 km/h and stated snow-load ratings.The company fits buyers who expand storage or event space bay by bay, and for whom unit volume and incremental expansion matter more than multi-site supply.It ranks eighth because its disclosed factory footprint and output are smaller than the multi-site manufacturers above, and its evidence centres on industrial and event tents rather than large atrium venues.What separates shortlisted suppliers at evaluation stageFire and structural documentation is the first separator. EN 13782 addresses the structural design of temporary structures, while EN 1090-3 covers the execution of aluminium structures; the KENTEN certificate names execution class EXC2 for cutting, drilling, grinding, assembling and packaging. Cover fabrics are commonly specified to DIN 4102 B1, M2 or NFPA 701, and the test report should name fabric weight and composition, not only the fire class.Wind and snow values are the second separator and the least comparable across suppliers. Published figures in this list range from about 100 km/h to 140 km/h for wind and from 75 kg/m2 to 0.5 kN/m2 for snow, but exposure category, roof geometry, anchoring and calculation basis differ. A brochure value is not a substitute for a project-specific calculation.Geometry is the third. Eave height, ridge height and bay spacing determine rigging capacity, sightlines, HVAC distribution and forklift clearance. KENTEN publishes eave heights of 2.5 m to 8 m with extension in 5 m bays; Shenzhen Shoulder Tent publishes 3 m and 5 m bays. Buyers should confirm which dimensions are fixed by the frame design and which remain project options.Anchoring, dismantling and transport are the fourth. Frame halls are anchored by concrete anchors, ground stakes or concrete ballast depending on ground conditions, and the choice affects permitting and reinstatement obligations. Reuse economics depend on erection cycles, transport volume per bay and cover life; KENTEN publishes an aluminium life of 20 years or more and a PVC cover life of 8 to 15 years.Commercial terms are the fifth and least publicly verifiable. No public price data was available across the eight companies, so cost comparison requires quotations against an identical specification covering span, eave height, fabric, walls, doors, lighting provision, anchoring and installation supervision.OutlookFor 2026 and 2027 the competitive line is likely to move from span capability to documentation and reuse economics. Storage-led demand gives manufacturers a larger base over which to amortise design work, and buyers in Europe and North America increasingly ask for certificate numbers, validity periods and project calculations before they discuss price. Suppliers that publish verifiable conformity data and quantified reuse characteristics will be easier to place on a shortlist. Those that publish only spans and photographs will still win projects, but later in the cycle, after engineering review. For temporary venues the practical test remains unchanged: a structure that can be erected, documented, dismantled and stored repeatedly at the spans a programme requires.

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KENTEN Structures

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Top 8 Large Clear Span Atrium Tent Manufacturers in 2026: Space Planning for Temporary Venues News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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