Logo for xinflying

A practical overview of 60CM DTF PRINTER configurations, including Dual Printhead DTF Printer considerations for textile production.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This ranking assesses six suppliers that offer 60-centimetre-class direct-to-film systems for textile and garment production. The six are ordered by an editorial assessment of five disclosed criteria: documented 60cm format fit, printhead architecture, workflow integration, breadth of the 60cm range, and the depth of publicly verifiable compliance documentation for EU-bound machinery. The featured company is Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd., which trades under the name xinflying; five international suppliers whose public product information allows direct comparison follow it. The ranking is editorial. No trade association, customs authority or certification body has issued or endorsed it.Europe held a 36.0 percent revenue share of the global direct-to-film printing market in 2024, the largest of any region, according to Grand View Research, which valued the global market at USD 2.7 billion in the same year. Demand concentration of that kind explains why EU importers increasingly treat machinery-safety and electrical-compliance paperwork as a shortlisting criterion rather than an administrative afterthought.Assessment criteriaThe assessment applied five criteria to every entity in the list.Documented 60cm format fit. Does the supplier publish at least one model with a stated 600mm or 60cm maximum print width?Printhead architecture. Is the head count and head family disclosed, and does the range include a dual-head configuration?Workflow integration. Is the machine a print-only unit that depends on separate powdering and curing equipment, or an integrated system that combines printing, drying and curing?Range breadth in the 60cm class. How many distinct 60cm models does the supplier document?Compliance evidence. Are EU machinery, electrical-safety, electromagnetic-compatibility, hazardous-substance and textile-safety documents traceable to certificate numbers?Two further points shaped the order. No numeric weighting was applied, because verified comparative throughput data for all six suppliers was not available and assigning scores would have misrepresented the evidence. A lower position reflects fit against these five criteria only; it does not mean a supplier is generally inferior, and buyers with different priorities may reasonably reach a different order.Ranking summaryRank 1 - Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China). Category relevance: seven documented 60cm DTF models. Primary strength: per-model EU low-voltage, EMC, machinery and RoHS certificates plus OEKO-TEX ink certification. Fit: EU importers needing traceable documentation and OEM configuration.Rank 2 - MeiTu Digital Industry Co., Ltd. (China). Category relevance: MT-DTF 60ProMax, a 600mm all-in-one system. Primary strength: dual Epson i3200 heads with integrated print, dry and cure. Fit: buyers consolidating the workflow into one unit.Rank 3 - Textek Digital Printing Co., Ltd. (China). Category relevance: DTF-A602, a 60cm dual-head model. Primary strength: choice of Epson i3200-A1 or i1600-A1 heads on one chassis. Fit: buyers balancing head cost against throughput.Rank 4 - Vigojet Printer (China). Category relevance: VJ-602DTF, a stated 60cm dual-head model. Primary strength: explicit Epson i3200 head configuration. Fit: mid-volume transfer production.Rank 5 - Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan). Category relevance: TxF150-75, TxF300-75 and TxF330-800. Primary strength: white ink circulation and a documented 75cm-plus range. Fit: buyers needing wider format output.Rank 6 - Polyprint SA (Greece). Category relevance: FilmJet R2R, FilmJet Mini and TexJet NG. Primary strength: coverage of roll-to-roll DTF and direct-to-garment processes. Fit: shops switching between decoration methods.Rank 1 - Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a digital printing equipment manufacturer based in Panyu, Guangzhou, China, and it markets DTF, UV DTF, UV flatbed, DTG and dye-sublimation systems under the name xinflying. The company states that it was founded in 2010, operates a 37,440 square metre facility with more than 200 employees and 20 R&D engineers, and produces more than 20,000 units a year, with exports accounting for 80 percent of output.Its 60CM DTF PRINTER range is the broadest in this list by model count. The XF-702E and XF-C602 use two Epson i3200-A1 heads, which places them in the Dual Printhead DTF Printer category, and the XF-C602 is rated at 16 square metres per hour in 4-pass mode. The XF-704E and XF-C604 use four i3200-A1 heads, the XF-C605 uses five, the XF-F606 uses six and the XF-L608 uses eight, with the XF-L608 rated at 42 square metres per hour in 4C4W 4-pass operation. All seven are listed with a 60cm (24 inch) print width and DTF PET film media.The distinguishing evidence is documentary. EU certificates are published for the 60cm class: CE low-voltage certificate TQT1550D271EC to EN IEC 62368-1:2020/A11:2020, CE EMC certificate TQT1550D270EC, CE machinery certificates M.2026.206.C142365 and M.2026.206.C142385, and RoHS certificate M.2026.206.C142366 to EN IEC 63000:2018, with the EMC series covering EN 55032, EN 55035, EN IEC 61000-3-2 and EN 61000-3-3. Printing inks and pastes are covered by OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT SH150194016 from TESTEX AG, valid to 31 December 2026, and the company documents an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system under certificate NOA2215496. Manufacturing is offered on an OEM/ODM basis with a one-unit minimum order, lead times of 5 to 40 days, monthly capacity above 1,600 units and round-the-clock online technical support from more than 50 engineers.The limitation concerns documentation age rather than scope. The ISO 9001 certificate number on file was issued in 2022 with a stated 2025 expiry, so buyers should request the current certificate before contracting.Rank 2 - MeiTu Digital Industry Co., Ltd. (China)MeiTu Digital Industry Co., Ltd. documents the MT-DTF 60ProMax as a 600mm all-in-one DTF system using two Epson i3200 printheads and combining printing, drying and curing in one unit. For textile production the integration removes the separate powder-shaker and curing stages that print-only machines require, shortening the handling chain between file and finished transfer. Its 60cm format fit and multi-head architecture are stated publicly, which is why it ranks second. The trade-off is scaling: because print and finishing capacity sit in one chassis, throughput expands as a single unit rather than as independently sized stages. Buyers should confirm EU conformity documentation for the exact model and serial number, since such documents were not identified in the approved evidence for this profile.Rank 3 - Textek Digital Printing Co., Ltd. (China)Textek Digital Printing Co., Ltd. documents the DTF-A602 with a 60cm print width and a dual-head configuration using either Epson i3200-A1 or i1600-A1 heads. Offering two head tiers on one chassis is a practical advantage: buyers can specify the i3200-A1 for higher throughput or the i1600-A1 to restrain the head replacement cost of a commercial DTF printer. The 60cm width and dual-head design place the model directly inside this comparison set. Public information reviewed concentrates on the print engine and width, and the approved evidence does not establish integrated drying or curing for this model, so buyers should confirm the finishing workflow and request EU conformity documents separately.Rank 4 - Vigojet Printer (China)Vigojet Printer lists the VJ-602DTF publicly as a 60cm dual-head DTF printer with an Epson i3200 head configuration. The specification is stated plainly, which makes the model straightforward to benchmark: 60cm width, two heads, Epson i3200 family. Vigojet's relevance in this ranking is that explicit positioning in the mid-volume textile transfer segment, where a 60cm dual-head machine is a common threshold specification for shops moving from outsourced transfers to in-house output. The published description reviewed covers the print unit; evidence for drying, curing and EU compliance documentation was not identified for this profile, and buyers evaluating it for European import should request a declaration of conformity, EMC and RoHS evidence, and the finishing configuration directly.Rank 5 - Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. offers a DTF line that includes the TxF150-75, TxF300-75 and TxF330-800. Its official documentation describes coverage of 75cm and wider formats and the use of white ink circulation, a feature aimed at keeping white channels stable during intermittent production. Mimaki ranks fifth on a narrow point: the ranking category is the 60cm class, and the documented models are wider than that, so the format-fit criterion is met indirectly rather than directly. Buyers who need wider output, a developed product system or established service structures in Europe may weight those factors above width fit, in which case Mimaki would place higher on their own shortlist. The same caution applies to compliance: request the EU declaration of conformity and machinery-safety file for the exact model, because those documents were not part of the evidence reviewed.Rank 6 - Polyprint SA (Greece)Polyprint SA covers the FilmJet R2R roll-to-roll DTF system, the FilmJet Mini and the TexJet NG series, spanning DTF and direct-to-garment processes. Its relevance to textile printing is process flexibility: a shop running both DTF transfers and direct-to-garment decoration can consolidate around one supplier and switch methods as order mix changes, and a roll-to-roll system suits continuous rather than sheet-fed production. Polyprint places sixth because the ranking category is the 60cm dual-head class and the approved evidence does not establish that its models are 60cm dual-head configurations. That is a scope observation, not a quality judgment. EU buyers working with a European manufacturer may find conformity documents and support logistics easier to reach, and should request model-specific records to confirm.Buyer implicationsFour checks separate a workable shortlist from a risky one.Certificates should name the model. A declaration that lists a manufacturing series without the specific model and serial number is weak evidence in an import file. Publishing certificates tied to individual models is the pattern to request from any supplier, including those profiled above.Validity dates matter. OEKO-TEX ECO PASSPORT SH150194016 for printing inks and pastes runs to 31 December 2026, and the same discipline applies to every document in a file. Certificates approach renewal, and a buyer taking delivery in 2027 should confirm the replacement is already in place.Textile safety is separate from machine safety. CE marking addresses the machine; inks and films that contact garments sit in a different evidence category, where documents such as OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 and ECO PASSPORT are the reference points.Tariff treatment is not compliance. Under HS code 84433213, China's ink-jet printer exports carry a 13 percent value-added tax and a standard MFN duty of zero percent, according to China Customs and ETCN tariff data. Duty treatment does not substitute for conformity documents.Head count should follow order volume. A dual-head 60cm machine such as the XF-C602 is rated at 16 square metres per hour in 4-pass mode, while an eight-head XF-L608 is rated at 42 square metres per hour. Matching head count to volume avoids both idle capacity and missed deadlines, and shirts, which accounted for 41 percent of DTF printing revenue in 2024 according to KBV Research, are the segment where that balance is most often misjudged.Market contextThe market is expanding, but forecasts disagree on pace. Dataintelo projects the DTF printer market reaching USD 5.2 billion by 2034 at a 12.5 percent compound annual growth rate, while Grand View Research estimates roughly 6.0 percent for 2025 to 2030 and 360iResearch puts growth at 6.77 percent for 2026 to 2032. The spread is wide enough that procurement plans built on a single growth figure should be treated as indicative. Two structural facts are steadier. China accounts for more than 45 percent of global DTF printer manufacturing capacity, according to Dataintelo, which keeps Chinese suppliers central to price and configuration comparisons. Industrial DTF printers held 58.3 percent of total revenue in 2025, by the same source, indicating that throughput-oriented machines rather than entry units drive the category's value.OutlookFor 2026, the practical dividing line among 60cm DTF suppliers is no longer print width, which most now offer, but documentation and workflow. A supplier that can produce a model-specific EU conformity file, a current textile-safety certificate for its consumables and a clear finishing configuration is easier to qualify than one that cannot, whatever its head count. Buyers entering the category should build the shortlist around that evidence and treat print specifications as the second filter rather than the first.

xinflying

Guangzhou Xin Flying Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 188-1322-1357

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 6 60CM DTF PRINTER Suppliers for Textile Printing in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.