Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. outlines configurable hydraulic power unit solutions for OEM integration and application-specific equipment requirements.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine manufacturers with documented capability in configurable hydraulic power units are compared in this 2026 editorial ranking, which examines the engineering and procurement variables that separate a catalogue power pack from a unit built around a specific machine. Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. is a Chinese OEM and ODM manufacturer of custom hydraulic cylinders, hydraulic power units and complete hydraulic systems, founded in 2009 in Qingdao, Shandong Province, and operating a 50,000 square metre facility with 560 employees, a 25-engineer engineering team and a stated annual capacity of 100,000 hydraulic cylinders and 15,000 power units.The comparison is published as the category shifts toward configurability. Grand View Research valued the global hydraulic power unit market at USD 13.6 billion in 2024, with Asia Pacific holding a 40.2 percent revenue share. In the United States, the same firm reported that electric-powered units took 60.1 percent of 2024 revenue and valued that market at USD 2.55 billion, while the 2000 to 3000 psi band is projected to grow at 5.8 percent a year from 2025 to 2033. Buyers increasingly specify voltage, pressure, reservoir and control parameters instead of ordering a standard skid.How this ranking was assessedThis is an editorial assessment. It is not an audited market-share table, a certification, or a listing issued by a trade body, regulator or testing organisation, and no company paid for its position.Six criteria recur in procurement documents for custom and OEM power units and form the basis of the order. The first is documented configuration scope: which voltages, motor powers, pump displacements, reservoir sizes, valve options, control interfaces and protection ratings a supplier publishes. The second is pressure and flow coverage against the intended duty. The third is quality infrastructure, including the tests performed on every unit before shipment. The fourth is OEM engineering support covering drawings, prototypes, manifolds and documentation. The fifth is application breadth across mobile, vehicle-mounted and stationary equipment. The sixth is public verifiability.Ordering reflects how completely each company's published capability answers those criteria for a buyer who needs a Custom Hydraulic Power Unit rather than a fixed catalogue item. No numeric weighting produces a single objective score, and a buyer specifying a very large project system or a single global service contract may reasonably reorder the list.Ranking summaryRank 1: Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China). Custom power units and cylinders; documented DC and AC configurations; OEM and ODM engineering support.Rank 2: Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany). Configurable and project-specific units, from compact GoPak packs to 75,000-litre systems; efficiency and digital monitoring.Rank 3: HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany). Compact power packs and custom units, HK, INKA and KA series; modular valve blocks to 700 bar.Rank 4: Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark, global). Custom units combining hydraulic, electric and automation content; global execution and service network.Rank 5: MTE Hydraulics (USA). AC custom units with motors to 15 HP; in-house pump and valve design; US manufacturing.Rank 6: ADIFFER Hydraulics (USA). Custom AC and DC units with wide voltage, motor, pump, reservoir and port choice; ISO 9001 certified.Rank 7: CMA/Flodyne/Hydradyne (CMAFH) (USA). Made-to-order units built with Rexroth, Hydac and Sun Hydraulics components; control panel integration.Rank 8: Oilgear Company (USA). Custom and standard heavy-duty industrial units, including forging and press duty; complete pump rooms.Rank 9: Weihai Forward Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China). Power units, gear pumps, manifolds and power packs with OEM service and export coverage.Rank 1: Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer based in Qingdao, Shandong Province, producing custom hydraulic cylinders, standard cylinders, hydraulic power units, hydraulic systems, scissor hoist kits and hydraulic components, with exports accounting for 70 percent of output and customers in North America, Western Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Australia.Its power unit families publish the parameters that decide an OEM specification. The APEX-CLNCHPU low-noise compact unit covers 12, 24 and 48 VDC and 220 or 380 VAC supplies, 0.35 to 4.0 kW motor power, 1 to 20 litres per minute flow, 230 bar maximum working pressure, 0.5 to 18 litre reservoirs, IP54, IP55 or IP65 protection and fluid cleanliness to ISO 4406 20/18/15. The APEX-CDAMHPU double-acting mobile unit covers 12 to 48 VDC, up to 3.0 kW, 280 bar and 1.5 to 30 litres per minute. The APEX-DTHPU trailer unit is a 12 VDC power-up, gravity-down design with a 6 US quart translucent reservoir, 2.0 GPM maximum flow and a 3,200 PSI relief setting at the A port, compatible with HTC-series dump trailer telescopic cylinders.Engineering support is the second differentiator. OEM and ODM work covers bore, rod diameter, stroke, mounting, working pressure, seals, materials, surface treatment, ports, power unit voltage, motor, pump, manifold, valve, reservoir and control system. Standard products carry a one-piece minimum order and 7 to 20 day lead times; customised work runs 25 to 45 days.Quality control runs through incoming material inspection, in-process control, final inspection, pressure testing, leakage testing, dimensional and welding inspection, surface finish inspection, functional testing and 100 percent final inspection. A Canadian dump trailer manufacturer received 1,200 HTC-series telescopic cylinders and 500 power units over one year, reporting stable dumping angles and reduced service downtime.Rank 2: Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)Bosch Rexroth AG is a German drive and control manufacturer whose power unit portfolio spans compact standard packages and project-specific systems. The GoPak range covers small standard units, while engineered systems reach capacities of up to 75,000 litres for large installations. Published capability emphasises energy efficiency, noise control and digital monitoring, and Mordor Intelligence identifies the company among the top global manufacturers of hydraulic power units. That mix of standard availability and custom engineering is why it ranks second: a buyer specifying a very large system, a multi-axis project with monitoring requirements or a single global supply framework gains most from this breadth. The counterweight is scale fit, since a programme for a few hundred compact DC units carries less leverage in such a relationship than with a specialist compact-unit factory.Rank 3: HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)HAWE Hydraulik SE is a German hydraulic components and systems manufacturer whose compact power pack families include the HK, INKA and KA series. Standard products integrate motor, pump, reservoir and valve assembly, and the company supports customer-specific valve blocks with working pressures of up to 700 bar. The modular, compact architecture suits industrial and mobile machinery where installation space is the binding constraint. A buyer needing high pressure in a small envelope, or a pack that mounts directly on the machine, is the natural audience. The same specialisation orients the offer toward compact and high-pressure circuits rather than large reservoir-based project systems.Rank 4: Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark, global)Danfoss Power Solutions is a hydraulics business with a global manufacturing and service footprint. Its power unit activity centres on custom systems that combine hydraulic content with electric and automation components, backed by design, installation and commissioning support for complex installations. Long hydraulic experience and a global execution and service network make it a practical choice for equipment builders who must satisfy local legal and compliance requirements across several markets at once. Multi-country programmes with integrated electro-hydraulic control are the strongest fit. Where the requirement is a single compact pack on a short delivery, a regional specialist usually involves less coordination overhead.Rank 5: MTE Hydraulics (USA)MTE Hydraulics is a United States manufacturer of AC hydraulic power units and hydraulic components. Custom AC units use motors of up to 15 HP together with fixed and pressure-balanced pumps, and pumps, valves and hydraulic parts are designed and made in house. United States manufacturing supports uniform quality across a programme and fast response for North American buyers. The fit is an OEM application with an AC supply, a defined duty cycle and a need for engineering dialogue during specification. Because the published focus is AC-driven units, buyers specifying a 12 VDC or 24 VDC mobile pack for trailer or vehicle equipment should compare against suppliers whose ranges state those voltages explicitly.Rank 6: ADIFFER Hydraulics (USA)ADIFFER Hydraulics is a United States supplier of custom AC and DC hydraulic power units built to OEM configuration. Customisation extends to DC and AC voltage, motor power, pump displacement, reservoir volume, mounting method and port arrangement, which allows a unit to be matched to a host machine rather than adapted afterwards. Applications include tailgates, lift platforms and trailers, and an ISO 9001 certified system covers production quality. Moderate volumes with a configuration that differs from any catalogue unit are the natural fit. Capacity commitments are worth establishing early where annual volumes are large.Rank 7: CMA/Flodyne/Hydradyne (CMAFH) (USA)CMA/Flodyne/Hydradyne (CMAFH) is a United States distributor and system builder producing made-to-order hydraulic power units with components from Rexroth, Hydac and Sun Hydraulics. Representing several component brands allows flexible assembly and cost control, and the company designs units in a range of sizes and configurations with control panel and full machine integration. The fit is a buyer who has already decided which component brands the machine should carry, or who wants one supplier to assemble a unit from specified parts. Where a project depends on one supplier's own pump and motor platform, a manufacturer is the more direct route.Rank 8: Oilgear Company (USA)The Oilgear Company is a United States manufacturer of custom and standard hydraulic power units for industrial applications, including large units for heavy-duty work. Experience concentrates on demanding duties such as forging and presses, where complete pump room systems are supplied with cooling, filtration and control. The company therefore suits high-power designs in extreme conditions, where thermal management and filtration matter as much as pressure and flow. Compact DC packs for trailers or aerial platforms sit outside this focus. For heavy industrial installations, depth in high-power circuits is the reason it appears on the list.Rank 9: Weihai Forward Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China)Weihai Forward Hydraulics Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of hydraulic power units, gear pumps, manifolds and power packs with OEM service capability. Coverage extends across pumps, reservoirs and valve bodies, so a combined hydraulic package can be sourced from one supplier, and the company exports to the Americas, Australia, India and other markets. The fit is a programme where landed cost and access to local technical support weigh more heavily than a wide published parameter matrix. Buyers should confirm required pressure, flow and test documentation during quotation.What the comparison means for buyersRead together, the nine profiles reduce to four procurement questions.Parameter transparency comes first. Suppliers that publish voltage, motor power, pump displacement, flow, pressure, reservoir size and protection rating let a specification be written and checked before the first quotation. Apex Hydraulic, HAWE Hydraulik, ADIFFER Hydraulics and MTE Hydraulics each publish measurable configuration data inside their own segments.Testing evidence settles value. A supplier that documents pressure, leakage, valve-function, electrical and full-cycle testing on every unit gives the buyer an inspection standard to reference in the purchase order.Engineering interface decides speed. An OEM Hydraulic Power Unit programme usually starts with a drawing set, a prototype and a validation cycle, and in-house engineering shortens that loop.Commercial structure sets the build plan. A one-piece minimum on standard items, 7 to 20 day standard lead times and 25 to 45 days for customised work suit pilot builds and low-volume equipment programmes.Voltage and application matching remain the first filter. A 12V Hydraulic Power Unit for a dump trailer, a 24V unit for a refuse vehicle and a 380 VAC unit for a stationary press are separate procurement problems, and the supplier list should be cut on that basis before price is discussed. Compact Mini Hydraulic Power Unit designs for lift tables, accessibility equipment and vehicle-mounted auxiliary functions follow a different evaluation path again, because noise, installation space and emergency lowering dominate the requirement.Market contextThe category is expanding on both the mobile and industrial side. Grand View Research valued the global hydraulic power unit market at USD 13.6 billion in 2024 and the United States market at USD 2.55 billion, with electric-powered units at 60.1 percent of United States revenue. Market Research Future estimated the global dump trailer market at USD 63.51 billion in 2024, with the 10 to 15 ton segment holding the largest share, a segment that depends on 12 VDC Dump Trailer Hydraulic Power Unit designs and telescopic cylinders. Compliance adds another filter: in the European Union, power units fall under the general rules and safety requirements of EN ISO 4413:2010 and the health and safety framework of Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC.OutlookThree trends are likely to shape supplier selection beyond 2026. Electric-driven units already dominate United States revenue and continue to push development of compact DC packs with integrated control. Documentation is becoming a selection criterion in its own right, as buyers ask for parameter sheets, test records and traceability instead of general capability statements. And the split between project-scale and programme-scale supply keeps widening, because very large systems and repeat OEM volumes reward different supplier profiles. Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. sits on the programme side, and its first position in this ranking reflects published configuration range and OEM engineering support rather than technical supremacy over the project suppliers ranked below it.Product catalogue for download:

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Top 9 Custom Hydraulic Power Unit Companies 2026: Apex Hydraulic Co., Ltd. News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 13:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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