Tribal Delegation Meets Jharkhand Governor, Seeks Immediate Arrest Of Accused In Nisha Bhagat Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 13 (IANS) A delegation representing various tribal groups, on Friday, met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, demanding the immediate arrest of individuals named in the Nisha Bhagat death case.

Bhagat, a prominent tribal rights activist from Pithoria in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, died last week after allegedly attempting to commit suicide during a Facebook Live session.

The delegation which met Governor Gangwar, included tribal organisations like the Kendriya Sarna Samiti, Janjati Suraksha Manch, and Jharkhand Adivasi Sarna Vikas Samiti. They also sought an impartial investigation into the case.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the delegation said that Nisha Bhagat had filed three separate complaints with the police prior to her death.

Bhagat reportedly lodged a complaint at the Pithoria police station regarding extortion demands and death threats on July 3, 2024, followed by another complaint at the Ranchi Cyber ​​police station on July 13.

Subsequently, on July 22, she submitted a written application to the Pithoria police station concerning a burglary at her home.

The tribal organisations allege that the police failed to take the necessary action on these complaints filed by Bhagat.

During the livestream before her death, Nisha Bhagat appeared visibly distressed and emotional while speaking about her prolonged struggle against alleged land mafias, attempts to defame her, and several issues related to the system and governance.

She voiced anger over being labelled a "dalal" and alleged that no action had been taken against those who were tarnishing her image.

Meanwhile, Bhagat's parents expressed hope for justice after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death, alleging that she was a victim of a conspiracy.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday visited Jharkhand to review the investigation into the death of anti-conversion tribal activist Nisha Bhagat and examine the concerns raised by her family regarding the police response and the progress of the probe.