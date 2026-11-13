Chennai: NCB Arrests 3 Drug Traffickers Seizes Rs 1 Crore Worth Precursor Chemicals

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) Three persons, including a father-son duo, were arrested and 50 kg of precursor chemicals, used for manufacturing narcotics, worth Rs 1 crore, were seized by the NCB from MKB Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar, Chennai, an official said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized consignment was sourced from Hyderabad and intended to be exported for illicit manufacturing of methamphetamine, the official said in the statement.

The crackdown and arrests were carried out on Thursday at a factory manufacturing plastic bottles/boxes running in the name and style of AN Enterprises, said the statement.

The seized 50 kg of Pseudoephedrine was concealed in two gunny bags, each containing 25 kg of the substance, said the NCB.

Investigators said that there is an increasing trend of international trafficking networks operating from Chennai, through which precursor chemicals such as Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine are allegedly being smuggled to countries including Australia and New Zealand.

Pseudoephedrine and Ephedrine are precursor chemicals which can be diverted for the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, the NCB said.

The trafficking of such precursor chemicals poses a serious threat to international efforts to combat synthetic drug manufacturing and trafficking.

The NCB said it is conducting further investigation to establish the roles of the individuals involved, to identify the source and intended destination of the seized consignment, and to unravel the larger domestic and international network involved in the illicit diversion and trafficking of precursor chemicals.

The Narcotics Control Bureau reiterates its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and combating the illicit diversion of precursor chemicals, in furtherance of the Government of India's vision of a Drug-free India.

For information and assistance relating to drug trafficking, the public may contact the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline at 1933, said the NCB statement.