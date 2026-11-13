Trinamool MLA Moves Calcutta HC Seeking CBI Probe Into Rs 1.02 Cr Cash Recovery From Party Office

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Shamim Ahmed on Friday filed a writ petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent seizure of Rs 1,02,79,000 in cash from a party office at Sarisha under the Diamond Harbour police district in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Ahmed, who represents the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas and belongs to the minority faction of the Trinamool led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, alleged in his petition that the cash seized on November 5 was planted at the premises by the police administration.

Earlier, Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee had also accused the state police of planting the money at the Sarisha office, claiming that the same party office had been vandalised by BJP activists five months ago.

In his plea, the Magrahat (Paschim) legislator expressed apprehension that he could soon be arrested by the police, drawing parallels with Canning (Paschim) TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with an old rape case registered against him.

Ahmed's apprehension follows the state administration's recent decision to withdraw his official police security cover. He contended that the removal of his security arrangement indicates an impending arrest similar to Das's detention.

The MLA further alleged in his petition that on November 1, the Inspector-in-Charge of Diamond Harbour Police Station contacted him to convey that the Superintendent of Police (SP), Diamond Harbour Police District, wished to meet him.

"The next day, I met the Superintendent of Diamond Harbour Police District. Then I was asked to give a statement against Abhishek Banerjee and his arrested aide Sumit Roy. I did not agree," Ahmed claimed.

Before Ahmed's petition, Sushmita Roy, wife of arrested aide Sumit Roy, had also approached the Calcutta High Court accusing the state police of custodial torture and seeking a CBI investigation into all ongoing cases against her husband currently being probed by the West Bengal Police.