Assam: Kaziranga Crash Death Toll Rises To 23 (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 13 (IANS) The mini-bus involved in the devastating collision with a container truck near Assam's Kaziranga had a history of traffic violations, with 12 challans amounting to Rs 38,500 already paid and another Rs 4,000 penalty still outstanding, officials said on Friday.

The horrific accident claimed 23 lives, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said, adding that preliminary investigations pointed to overspeeding and violation of traffic restrictions in the Kaziranga area.

According to the police, the Traveller mini-bus was moving at a very high speed before the accident.

Investigators suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision with the container truck.

"The bus was running at very high speed and was violating restrictions imposed near the park. We believe the driver lost control before the vehicle collided with the container truck," Deka said.

Police said the exact number of passengers travelling in the mini-bus was yet to be ascertained. Further details regarding the injured and the identities of all the victims are awaited.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief over the tragedy and said the devastating loss had shaken the entire state. In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the government's immediate focus was to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

"No words can ease their pain, but they should know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," Sarma said.

He added that Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, had reached the accident site and was personally monitoring the relief and rescue arrangements.

Bora said he came across the aftermath of the tragedy while returning from Guwahati and joined residents in rushing the injured to hospitals.

The accident occurred in the Kaziranga area on Thursday.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the precise circumstances that led to one of the region's worst road tragedies.