Dronacharya Awardee Chhote Lal Yadav Eyes Olympic Glory for India

Dronacharya Award winner Chhote Lal Yadav said the recognition had further motivated him to work harder, while underlining his increased responsibility to help Indian boxers win gold medals at the Olympic Games. Yadav, who received the Dronacharya Award 2025 in the regular category from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, said the honour was recognition of his hard work and would encourage him to raise the bar as a coach.

“I am very happy that I have won the recognition for my hard work. And I have become more motivated by this award. I will work even harder,” Yadav told ANI. The boxing coach, who has trained prominent athletes such as MC Mary Kom, Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi, said the success of boxers from the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune had added to his responsibility.

“I have a lot of responsibility now. We won six gold medals in the Commonwealth Games for our country, and four of them were from our ASI Pune. The boy who has won gold in youth, he is also from our Army Sports Institute, Pune. The training in our Army Sports Institute and the discipline that we have helped us work very smartly. So, my responsibility has increased a lot to win gold in the Olympic Games and give it to the boxing world. I am so motivated that I will work even harder,” he added.

Yadav has played a key role in the development of several Indian boxers, including Jaismine, who won gold in the women's 57kg category. He overhauled her training programme at ASI Pune, placing greater emphasis on strength and body-weight exercises to help her become a world champion. Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, who recently created history by winning India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, also trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune. Yadav was among three coaches to receive the Dronacharya Award in the regular category this year, alongside athletics coach Parveer Singh and shooting coach Neha Nandkumar Chavan. Wrestling coach Virender Kumar and boxing coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav received the lifetime honours. The National Sports Awards recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to sports, with the Dronacharya Award presented to coaches for their consistent work in enabling athletes to excel at international events.