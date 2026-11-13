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Criminal Complaint Filed Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut In Shimla


Date: 2026-11-13 08:15:35

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Criminal Complaint Filed Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A criminal complaint has been filed with the Himachal Pradesh Police seeking registration of an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her social media posts concerning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The complaint was submitted through email on Thursday, November 12, by Shimla resident Capt. Atul Sharma to the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh. Copies were also forwarded to senior officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Cyber Crime wing, seeking a detailed investigation into the contents and digital origin of the posts.

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AsiaNet News

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