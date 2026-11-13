YSRCP Chief Targets Naidu Lokesh Over Pending Fee Reimbursement Dues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and state Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding the duo directly responsible for the alleged suicide attempt of a female student at a private engineering college in Chittoor.

Taking to social media platform X, Reddy linked the incident, which has triggered student protests in Chittoor, to massive pending arrears under the state's flagship student welfare and fee reimbursement schemes, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. Demanding Lokesh's immediate removal from the education portfolio, Reddy accused the ruling TDP-led coalition government of systematically dismantling welfare initiatives introduced during the previous YSRCP regime.

"Mr Chandrababu Naidu, should you and your son Nara Lokesh, the current Education Minister, not be held responsible for a student's suicide attempt at a private engineering college in Chittoor? By undermining the fee reimbursement scheme, you have brought innocent students to the brink. You are entirely responsible for this tragic situation," Reddy stated.

Pointing to demonstrations by aggrieved students, who alleged that non-payment of government fees has pushed them into distress and cited past instances of student suicides at the same institution, Reddy accused the Chief Minister of apathy and attempting to "divert attention" from the crisis. "It is deeply disturbing that you and your son have completely abandoned your responsibilities. Andhra Pradesh has never seen such a callous government," he added.

Detailing the financial backlog, the former Chief Minister claimed that the state government has accumulated over ₹9,600 crore in unpaid dues across the two educational assistance schemes -- Vidya Deevena (Fee Reimbursement): 13 quarters of payments are due by the end of the current academic year, amounting to ₹9,100 crore at ₹700 crore per quarter and Vasathi Deevena (Hostel & Mess Expenses): Arrears for April 2024, April 2025, and April 2026 stand at ₹3,300 crore, calculated at ₹1,100 crore per year. Against a combined requirement of ₹12,400 crore, Reddy alleged the government has released only ₹2,800 crore across two instalments (₹1,700 crore and ₹1,100 crore), leaving more than ₹9,600 crore outstanding.

"With arrears of this scale, what assurance do poor students have? How are they expected to continue their education? Who gave you the right to play with their education, their future and, ultimately, their lives?" Reddy questioned, alleging a deliberate conspiracy to keep underprivileged youth out of higher education.

Reddy further alleged that because the state government has failed to clear the dues, private college managements are shifting the financial burden onto students and their families. According to his statement, institutions are threatening to bar students from appearing for examinations or withhold their certificates unless fees are paid, forcing several students to drop out and take up manual labour, while pushing others toward self-harm.

The YSRCP chief demanded that Naidu immediately sack Lokesh, accusing him of having "corrupted the entire education department" halt harassment by college administrations, and release all pending Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena funds without delay. (ANI)