Suniel Shetty Champions Equal Opportunity In New Film Nanhey Dil

Suniel Shetty Set to Star in Inspiring New Film Nanhey Dil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to come up with 'Nanhey Dil' film on November 20. On Friday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. Suniel Shetty essays the role of a "principal at a prestigious school who recognises the potential of Raghu, a bright young boy whose father works as a dhobi. Believing that talent should never be defined by one's background, he gives Raghu the opportunity to study alongside children from privileged families. At its heart, the film is a reminder that every child deserves the chance to discover their abilities and pursue their aspirations."

Sharing what drew him to the film, Suniel Shetty said, "Nanhey Dil is a film about children, about giving equal opportunities to everybody and how important it is for us to make sure everybody is comfortable. It has a beautiful message and could definitely be an eye-opener for modern-day parents. I think this generation believes in equality, and that you have to live your dream and not live the dream of your parents. I'd want my children to live their dream, not mine. I think today's parents are all about honesty, and taking care of their parents and children. So hats off to this generation. I took this film on because it was a simple story to tell and I am glad that such stories are being heard and are finding global platforms."

Presented by Srinathji's Hospitality and Ninefold Pictures, 'Nanhey Dil' is a Navaras Entertainment production. The film is produced by Sowmay Jain, Shriya Torne, Dhruva Karunakar and Aishwarya Yadav, with Saiwyn Quadras serving as Creative Producer and Screenplay writer and Vishal Kapoor also helming the screenplay and dialogues. Nanhey Dil marks Saiwyn's fifth film after successful films like Mary Kom, Neerja, Parmanu and Maidaan. (ANI)