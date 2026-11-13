Pargat Singh Slams PM Modi Compares India To Pressure Cooker Vent

Congress Leader Hits Out at Center and AAP

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, comparing the current situation in the country to a "pressure cooker with no vent," while also dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) release of its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections as a move driven by "fear."

Responding to the ruling AAP releasing its second list of 31 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly polls, taking its tally of declared nominees to 71 out of 117 seats, Singh stated that the Congress was in no hurry and was carefully assessing every constituency. "It's their party; they can do as they please. But all of this is happening out of fear-they are trying to escape. As for us, we are in no rush; we are taking our time to assess everything carefully. This is a battle-we will fight it, and we will liberate Punjab from these looters," he said.

Talking to ANI in Chandigarh, Singh alleged that suppressing dissent inevitably leads to public backlash and demanded that Prime Minister Modi step aside. "History shows that a dictatorship never lasts long. Whether it was the Mughals or the Mongols-sooner or later, a revolution always arrives. The current situation in our country is like a pressure cooker with no vent; when you block all natural outlets and try to sweep everything under the rug, this is the inevitable result-whether it happens in a household, a society, or an entire nation," Singh said.

"That is the state of our country today, and Narendra Modi should step aside. People no longer buy his empty rhetoric; they have seen through it all," the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress officially rolled out its statewide 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra on Thursday from Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, with senior party leadership spearheading the campaign ahead of Punjab elections 2027. The launch of the 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra brought together key leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state unit chief Pargat Singh, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and other senior leaders. The campaign aims to engage and raise awareness among the youth of Punjab, addressing critical issues such as the drug menace, gangster culture, and crime.

Earlier on November 12, AAP announced 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections after its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held discussions on ticket distribution and feedback received through surveys. In a statement, the party said the PAC meeting saw detailed deliberations on the feedback received from surveys, with discussions continuing throughout the day. "Today, there was a discussion on tickets for the Punjab elections in the PAC meeting. The feedback received in the survey reports was deliberated upon throughout the day," the party said.