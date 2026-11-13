Chandigarh Hosts 10th Military Literature Festival to Inspire Youth

Chandigarh [India], November 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival was held in Chandigarh, with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and festival Chairman T.S. Shergill attending the event, which aims to familiarise young people with the armed forces, military history, national security and India's relations with neighbouring countries.

Speaking about the objective of the festival, T.S. Shergill said the initiative was intended to reach out to the youth of Punjab and the country, instilling in them the values of nationalism, enthusiasm and a deeper understanding of the armed forces. "We are doing this for the youth of Punjab and India. We want to instil in our children the qualities of the armed forces, such as nationalism and enthusiasm. And not just enthusiasm, we also want to give them knowledge," Shergill said.

He said that even if 10 per cent of the young participants understood and developed an interest in the subjects discussed at the festival, it would be a significant achievement. "If even 10 per cent of them understand, it is a victory for us. You know that many children do not care, but those 10 per cent who do care will become leaders," he said.

Explaining the programme, Shergill said the festival would feature panel discussions covering international developments, conflicts between countries and India's relationships with its neighbours and other nations. He also highlighted the 'Samvaad' initiative, under which award winners interact directly with young participants in small groups. "One good thing that we do for children is Samvaad. Award winners come and interact with them, dividing them into groups and having conversations with them. We try to ensure that these award winners are young," he said.

Shergill said the interactions were intended to inspire youngsters to contribute to the country irrespective of whether they joined the armed forces. "They begin to feel inspired and think that even if I do not join the Army, I will still be a soldier at heart, a warrior at heart, and will always protect my country in whatever way I can, whether I am a doctor, lawyer or engineer," he said.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who attended the festival, said military literature was an important medium for passing on information about developments in India and the world, along with the experiences of the Indian armed forces, to future generations. "Literature is the biggest medium for passing on information about what is happening in the country and the world, as well as the past experiences of India and our Army, to future generations," Kataria said.

He said the festival also sought to instil in the coming generations the values of working and making sacrifices for the country. "The Army alone is not responsible for enhancing the honour and prestige of the country. It performs its duty by giving everything to ensure the country's security and maintain its honour. We, as civilians, must also perform our respective duties, whether small or big, with equal dedication and with the spirit of nation-building," he said.

Kataria added that citizens should work honestly and with determination, believing that their efforts would contribute to the country's development and progress. "This is the effort that Shergill has made through this festival to convey these values to the coming generations," he said. The Governor also expressed his appreciation for serving and retired members of the armed forces and paid tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said the city and its adjoining areas, including Mohali, New Chandigarh and Panchkula, were home to a large number of retired armed forces personnel. He said the Military Literature Festival had become an important part of Chandigarh's identity, with people looking forward to the event every November. "Many retired officers who have served in the armed forces live in Chandigarh. Not just in Chandigarh, but also in Mohali, New Chandigarh and Panchkula. This Military Literature Festival has particularly become an identity of Chandigarh, and every November people wait for it to arrive and participate in its different aspects," Tewari said.

During his interaction with the media, Kataria was also asked about Chandigarh securing the second position in a ranking. He said efforts would be made to bring the city to the first position in the next assessment, adding that every individual and institution strives to achieve the top position and that this requires positive thinking and improved work.

The 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival seeks to connect younger generations with India's military heritage and the experiences of those who have served in the armed forces, while encouraging them to view nation-building and national service as a responsibility extending beyond military service. (ANI)