India Sees 38 Percent Drop in TB Mortality WHO Report Reveals

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday underscored India's significant progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), following the release of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, which highlights a 38 per cent reduction in TB mortality since 2015, surpassing the global decline of 35 per cent, and a 94 per cent treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB. Describing the results as encouraging, Nadda reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to ensuring that no TB patient is left behind, while emphasising the importance of technology, community participation and comprehensive patient care in accelerating progress towards a TB-Mukt Bharat.

According to a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a significant acknowledgement of India's achievements, the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) has also recognised the country's contribution to reducing TB mortality across the region. In a social media post, WHO SEARO stated, "India is making a significant contribution to the progress in reducing tuberculosis mortality in the WHO South-East Asia Region." The organisation also shared the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's announcement on India's achievements highlighted in the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026.

In his message, Nadda emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's fight against tuberculosis has transformed into a nationwide Jan Andolan, powered by technology, community participation and patient-centric care. He highlighted how sustained investments in early detection, advanced diagnostics, nutritional assistance and community mobilisation have strengthened the country's TB elimination efforts. Drawing attention to the scale of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Union Health Minister stated that over 25 crore people have been covered under intensified TB screening, with more than 11 crore chest X-rays and 3 crore molecular tests conducted. These efforts have led to the detection of 48.64 lakh TB cases, including nearly 15 lakh asymptomatic cases, enabling early diagnosis and timely initiation of treatment.

Nadda also highlighted the role of AI-enabled diagnostics, nutritional assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and the dedicated efforts of Ni-kshay Mitras in strengthening TB care and improving patient support. Reaffirming the government's resolve, Nadda stated that these achievements reinforce the commitment to ensuring that no TB patient is left behind. He emphasised that sustained Jan Bhagidari and collective efforts would remain central to India's journey towards a TB-Mukt Bharat.

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 documents India's highest-ever reduction in estimated TB mortality, with the mortality rate declining from 28 deaths per lakh population in 2015 to 18 deaths per lakh in 2025. The 94 per cent treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB further reflects improvements in diagnosis, treatment delivery, patient follow-up and comprehensive support under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). As per the release, India's progress has been supported by a sustained shift towards proactive case finding, technology-enabled screening and patient-centred care. The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, initially launched as an intensified 100-day campaign in December 2024 and subsequently expanded nationwide, has strengthened outreach among vulnerable and high-risk populations. A further intensified campaign launched in March 2026 has continued this focus on early detection and timely treatment. The identification of 14.97 lakh asymptomatic TB cases is particularly significant, demonstrating the effectiveness of proactive screening in detecting infections among individuals who may not exhibit typical symptoms. Such early detection provides opportunities for prompt treatment, reducing the risk of disease progression and further transmission.

Technological innovations, including AI-enabled portable digital chest X-rays, rapid molecular diagnostic technologies and the Ni-kshay digital platform, have strengthened TB screening, diagnosis and treatment monitoring. These interventions are complemented by nutritional assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and community support through the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, which help address the broader needs of people undergoing TB treatment. Community participation has emerged as a defining feature of India's TB response. In 2025, 67,933 Panchayats were declared TB-free, reflecting growing grassroots involvement in the national elimination effort. The JOSH Teams initiative is further expanding community engagement by bringing together government officials, NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers to support awareness generation, outreach and mobilisation at the local level, the release added. India's commitment to TB elimination is also reflected in 96% of programme funding requirements being met through domestic resources, demonstrating sustained national investment and strong ownership of the country's TB response. The recognition by WHO SEARO, together with the findings of the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, brings into focus India's contribution to reducing TB mortality and advancing regional and global efforts against the disease. The progress reflects the combined impact of expanded access to healthcare, scientific innovation, strengthened programme implementation and active community participation. Building on these gains, the Government of India remains committed to further strengthening TB prevention, early diagnosis, timely and effective treatment, nutritional support and community engagement. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and supported by the collective participation of States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, development partners and citizens, India continues to advance towards the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat.