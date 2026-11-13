Cleaning Services Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Cleaning Services Market Size & Share Analysis

The global cleaning services market size was valued at USD 82.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 87.76 billion in 2026 to USD 149.67 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cleaning services market with a share of 38.5% in 2025.

Cleaning services refer to activities involving the cleaning and maintenance of residential, commercial, administrative, industrial, and other premises. These services include general janitorial cleaning, floor cleaning and waxing, interior cleaning, furniture polishing, window cleaning, and specialized cleaning activities. Cleaning services are tracked under SAC Code 998533 (general cleaning services) and SIC Code 7349 (building cleaning and maintenance services, not elsewhere classified).

The cleaning services market demand is supported by rising commercial and residential construction and the emphasis on hygiene and workplace cleanliness. Businesses, households, healthcare facilities, and other institutions are increasingly outsourcing cleaning and maintenance activities to specialized service providers, contributing to cleaning services market growth.

Cleaning Services Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 82.10 Billion2026 Market Size USD 87.76 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 149.67 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.90%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8.3%Segment Insights By Service Type Leading Segment Janitorial & General Cleaning Service Market Share in 2025By Customer Type Fastest-growing Segment Industrial Customers CAGRBy Contract Type Leading Segment Recurring/Contract-Based Services Market Share in 2025By Service Delivery Model Leading Segment Integrated Facility Services Market Share in 2025By Sales Channel Fastest-growing Segment Online/Digital Platforms CAGR

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01

Shift toward Robotic Cleaning Services

The cleaning services market analysis shows that the robotic cleaning equipment is being used more widely for routine tasks such as floor cleaning, vacuuming, and surface maintenance. These machines can handle repetitive work with limited human intervention and support consistent cleaning performance. This trend increases the use of automation within professional cleaning operations.

02

Expansion of Green Cleaning Programs

Cleaning service providers are using environmentally preferable chemicals, recyclable supplies, and resource-efficient cleaning methods. These green cleaning services programs focus on reducing the environmental impact of cleaning while maintaining hygiene and service quality. This shift strengthens sustainable practices across professional cleaning services.

01

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the cleaning services market share, as service delivery depends on cleaning chemicals, equipment, consumables, replacement parts, and the availability of trained cleaning personnel. The market is likely to follow a stair-step recovery pattern, as shortages in labor, supplies, and equipment can ease at different rates across service providers and regions. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.3 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 6.60%. As cleaning product availability, equipment supplies, replacement parts, and workforce capacity improve, cleaning services market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.90%.

01

The cleaning services market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by demand for professional and specialized cleaning, automation and robotics, and growing hygiene and sanitation requirements. In September 2026, Viabot raised USD 24 million in Series A funding led by Walden International, with participation from CDIB Capital Group and Stalwart Ventures, to scale autonomous robotics for trash, debris management, and cleanliness across large commercial properties.

Cleaning Services Market Dynamics 01

Contract Outsourcing and Higher Hygiene Requirements Drive Market Demand

Businesses increasingly rely on commercial cleaning, janitorial services, and facility cleaning providers for routine maintenance rather than maintaining fully internal cleaning teams. Outsourcing supports recurring service contracts across offices, retail properties, hospitality sites, and other commercial facilities, strengthening demand for professional contract cleaning.

Higher hygiene requirements across healthcare facilities, food service locations, and high traffic premises increase the need for specialized disinfection services and sanitation services. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that regular cleaning and appropriate disinfection help prevent the spread of illness, reinforcing the role of professional cleaning practices in shared facilities.

01

Equipment Costs and Surface-Specific Care Requirements Restrain Cleaning Services Market Expansion

Cleaning providers require different machines for floor scrubbing, carpet extraction, pressure washing, vacuuming, and specialized industrial cleaning tasks. The wide range of cleaning equipment increases equipment standardization and deployment complexity across customer sites. This equipment also increases the capital burden for providers expanding commercial cleaning, janitorial services, and specialized service capabilities.

Different flooring, fabrics, equipment, and sensitive surfaces require specific chemicals and cleaning methods. These requirements limit the standardization of cleaning equipment, supplies, and procedures across diverse customer locations and increase operational complexity for service providers.

01

Integrated Facility Management Contracts and Specialized Cleaning Services Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Cleaning companies can combine facility management with housekeeping, waste handling, hygiene monitoring, and routine maintenance under integrated contracts. Bundling these services increases contract scope and creates opportunities for longer-term relationships with large commercial and institutional clients.

Specialized offerings in areas such as manufacturing facilities, hotels, and residential properties create room for targeted service packages. Providers can combine industrial cleaning, housekeeping services, carpet cleaning, and window cleaning to address site-specific requirements and capture higher-value service contracts.

01

Multi-Site Service Consistency and Tight Service Windows Hinders Market Growth

Large customers often require the same cleaning standards across multiple locations, while site layouts, operating schedules, and facility conditions vary. Maintaining consistent service quality across distributed teams creates a broader execution challenge for national and regional providers.

Cleaning schedules also have to fit around business operations, production activity, tenant movement, and customer access rules. This limits scheduling flexibility and creates execution challenges when service requirements change across facilities.

Cleaning Services Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Service Type

The janitorial and general cleaning services segment accounted for a share of 43.2% in 2025, supported by recurring demand for routine cleaning, sanitation, and maintenance across commercial and institutional facilities.

The specialized and technical cleaning services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for cleaning solutions that require specialized equipment, trained personnel, and specific safety procedures.

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By Customer Type

The commercial customers segment accounted for a share of 52.8% in 2025, owing to the continuous need for cleaning and sanitation across offices, retail locations, hospitality facilities, and other commercial properties.

The industrial customers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing requirements for specialized cleaning in manufacturing and industrial environments, supporting operational efficiency and workplace safety.

By Contract Type

The recurring and contract-based services segment accounted for a share of 61.5% in 2025, supported by the ongoing need for scheduled cleaning and predictable facility maintenance. Long-term service agreements provide organizations with consistent cleaning coverage and workforce availability.

The on-demand services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, propelled by the demand for flexible cleaning arrangements that can respond to temporary needs, special events, and changes in facility usage. This model allows customers to obtain services without long-term commitments.

By Service Delivery Model

The integrated facility services segment accounted for a share of 31.7% in 2025, owing to the preference for managing cleaning and related facility functions through a unified service provider.

The multi-service outsourcing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, fueled by organizations seeking to consolidate multiple support functions under external service providers. This approach can reduce administrative complexity while providing coordinated facility support.

By Sales Channel

The direct sales segment accounted for a share of 42.6% in 2025, supported by the importance of direct client relationships and customized service agreements in the cleaning services industry. Direct engagement allows providers to assess facility requirements and develop tailored service plans.

The online and digital platforms segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of digital booking, service comparison, and online customer management tools. Digital platforms make it easier for customers to request and schedule cleaning services.

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Cleaning Services Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cleaning Services Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by Outsourced Janitorial Demand and Rising Public Space Cleaning Activity

The North America cleaning services market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.5% in 2025, supported by expanding facility maintenance outsourcing and growing commercial facility occupancy.

U.S. Cleaning Services Market

The U.S. cleaning services market benefits from outsourced facility maintenance. The U.S. General Services Administration has allocated over USD 543 million for cleaning, including higher spending for janitorial support at newly constructed and renovated federal facilities. The sustained federal requirement for janitorial and custodial services supports recurring demand for outsourced commercial cleaning and facility maintenance providers.

Canada Cleaning Services Market

Canada's cleaning services market is driven by increased municipal demand for street and public space cleaning. Toronto's Keep Toronto Beautiful initiative includes targeted cleaning of streets, sidewalks, laneways, and other public areas. This activity creates recurring requirements for street sweeping, litter removal, graffiti cleaning, and surrounding area maintenance services.

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Asia Pacific Cleaning Services Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Expansion of Residential Hygiene Services and On-Demand Cleaning

The Asia Pacific cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

Japan Cleaning Services Market

Japan's cleaning services market is led by residential sanitation demand. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is reporting continued implementation of measures to strengthen infection prevention and hygiene management in residential and community settings. The emphasis on household hygiene supports demand for professional residential cleaning and disinfection services.

China Cleaning Services Market

China's cleaning services market benefits from professional cleaning adoption. The government's consumer services initiatives encourage expansion of household services and improvements in service quality and standardization. The development of standardized household services creates opportunities for professional janitors and floor-care providers.

India Cleaning Services Market

The India cleaning services market is gaining momentum through on-demand household services. The National Skill Development Corporation is expanding training and certification pathways for domestic and professional cleaning occupations, supporting the availability and scalability of organized residential cleaning services.

Europe Cleaning Services Market

Europe: Growth Supported by Life Sciences Facility Expansion and Non-Residential Building Activity

The Europe cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to expanding life sciences facilities and non-residential building activity.

U.K. Cleaning Services Market

The UK cleaning services market is driven by life sciences facility expansion. The UK government reported more than USD 4 billion in new life sciences investment for the expansion of laboratories and life sciences production facilities, which increases demand for specialized cleaning, sanitation, and controlled environment maintenance services.

Germany Cleaning Services Market

Germany's cleaning services market benefits from continued non-residential construction activity. This expands the number of commercial and industrial properties requiring regular window, façade, and facility cleaning. The growing building stock also creates recurring requirements for post-construction cleaning and ongoing facility maintenance services.

Latin America Cleaning Services Market

Latin America: Growth Supported by Sustainable Building Operations

The Latin America cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Mexico's roadmap for decarbonizing is promoting more sustainable building operations, supporting demand for green cleaning practices in commercial facilities. The Green Building Council in Brazil also highlights water-efficient carpet and building cleaning practices, which creates opportunities for specialized cleaning services that reduce water consumption.

Middle East & Africa Cleaning Services Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Development Led by Demand for Integrated Cleaning Services

The Middle East & Africa cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The UAE focuses on sustainable buildings and facility operations, which strengthens demand for integrated cleaning and facility management services across commercial properties. South Africa's Department of Public Works has also accelerated cleaning services across government facilities, supporting recurring demand for outsourced commercial and specialized cleaning services.

Competitive Landscape

The cleaning services market competitive landscape is broadly dispersed, with participation from integrated facility management companies and sanitation firms. Key players such as ABM Industries Inc., ISS A/S, Sodexo S.A., Compass Group PLC, and Aramark Corporation are collectively estimated to account for approximately 20–25% of the global cleaning services market share.

Established participants compete primarily through service coverage, workforce scale, quality assurance, contract management, technology-enabled operations, health and hygiene standards, and geographic reach. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the cleaning services market ecosystem compete through specialized cleaning applications, green cleaning solutions, and faster response times.

Janitorial & General Cleaning Services Floor & Carpet Care Services Window & Façade Cleaning Services Disinfection & Sanitation Services Specialized & Technical Cleaning Services

Commercial Customers Industrial Customers Residential Customers

Recurring / Contract-Based Services One-Time Services On-Demand Services

In-House Outsourcing Integrated Facility Services Single-Service Outsourcing Multi-Service Outsourcing

Direct Sales Franchise-Based Sales Online / Digital Platforms Third-Party Facility Management Contracts

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cleaning Services Market ABM Industries Inc. ISS A/S Sodexo S.A. Compass Group PLC Aramark Corporation ServiceMaster Brands Jani-King International Anago Cleaning Systems CleanNet USAKey Industry Developments August 2026 4M Building Solutions acquired Bluegrass Commercial Cleaning and Rainbow Maintenance Services, expanding its commercial cleaning operations. July 2026 CCS Facility Services completed the acquisition of Alabama Cleaning Services, adding cleaning operations and customer accounts in Alabama. June 2026 Maid to Help acquired Hafren Services, strengthening its cleaning and maintenance operations across Wales and into the West of England. June 2026 Astro Pak acquired Purepass Services, adding on-site and shop-based high-purity cleaning services and establishing Astro Pak's presence in Canada. May 2026 Dura completed its acquisition of KTV Group AS, a Norwegian provider of cleaning, surface treatment, and building maintenance services using drone technology. March 2026 SoftBank Robotics America acquired Green Clean Commercial Cleaning Service. February 2026 Superior Environmental Solutions acquired ChemWorx, adding specialized chemical cleaning and fin-fan foaming services to its portfolio ScopeSegmentation By Service Type 5By Customer Type 3By Contract Type 3By Service Delivery Model 4By Sales Channel 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5ABM Industries Inc. · ISS A/S · Sodexo S.A. · Compass Group PLC · Aramark CorporationRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cleaning services market size is valued at USD 87.76 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 149.67 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are ABM Industries Inc., ISS A/S, Sodexo S.A., Compass Group PLC, Aramark Corporation, ServiceMaster Brands, Jani-King International, Anago Cleaning Systems, and CleanNet USA. The cleaning services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.