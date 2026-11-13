Atherosclerosis Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Atherosclerosis Market Size & Share Analysis

The global atherosclerosis market size was valued at USD 34.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 35.21 billion in 2026 to USD 45.47 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the atherosclerosis market with a share of 37.24% in 2025.

Atherosclerosis is a condition in which fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances build up inside the arteries. Atherosclerosis treatments are tracked under HSN Code 3004 (medicaments for therapeutic or prophylactic use) and SIC Code 2834 (pharmaceutical preparations).

The atherosclerosis market demand is driven by the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the need for early diagnosis of arterial plaque buildup, and the use of treatments to manage blocked arteries. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are developing lipid-lowering therapies, advanced imaging systems, and minimally invasive vascular device, contributing to atherosclerosis market growth.

Atherosclerosis Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 34.10 Billion2026 Market Size USD 35.21 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 45.47 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 3.25%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 37.24% Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 5.27%Segment Insights By Drug Class Fastest-growing Segment RNA-based Therapies (ASO & siRNA) CAGR (2026–2034)By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Market Share in 2025

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01

Expansion of Lipoprotein(a)-Targeted Therapies for Residual Cardiovascular Risk

The atherosclerosis market analysis shows a shift toward therapies that target lipoprotein(a), a genetically influenced blood lipid associated with cardiovascular risk. Pharmaceutical companies are developing treatments that aim to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels in patients whose risk remains high despite standard lipid-lowering therapy. This approach broadens treatment research beyond conventional cholesterol management.

02

Development of Intravascular Imaging Systems for Plaque Characterization

Medical device manufacturers are refining intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography systems to assess plaque structure within coronary arteries. These technologies help clinicians examine plaque composition, vessel dimensions, and features associated with plaque instability. Their use supports more detailed assessment of coronary artery disease and guidance during selected interventions.

01

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the atherosclerosis market share due to its direct exposure to active pharmaceutical ingredients, statins, cholesterol-lowering medicines, and specialized treatments. A capacity-constrained recovery is a suitable assumption because ingredient shortages, production delays, and strict quality requirements can limit medicine availability and slow the expansion of treatment options across healthcare systems. These constraints could reduce the market's projected compound annual growth rate from 3.25% to 1.75%, a decline of 1.50 percentage points. As supply conditions normalize, the atherosclerosis market growth is expected to gradually return to 3.25%.

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The atherosclerosis market forecasts investment in plaque-targeting therapies, cholesterol-lowering medicines, and diagnostic technologies that help identify and manage arterial disease September 2026, Elucid announced a Series D financing round to accelerate the commercialization of its artificial intelligence-powered cardiovascular imaging platform, expand strategic partnerships, and advance technologies used to assess coronary plaque and cardiovascular risk.

01

Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Technologies and Focus on Reducing Heart Attack Drives Market

Advances in CT angiography, carotid ultrasound, and intravascular imaging allow clinicians to identify arterial plaque, evaluate blood flow, and assess the severity of atherosclerosis. These technologies provide valuable information for diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment planning. Hospitals and diagnostic centers rely on such tools to guide clinical decisions, which supports demand across the atherosclerosis market.

Heart attacks and strokes linked to atherosclerosis have prompted greater attention to cardiovascular prevention and long-term disease management. Statins, other lipid-lowering medicines, blood pressure control, and suitable vascular procedures play an important role in reducing risk among eligible patients. This focus on preventing serious cardiovascular events encourages the use of effective atherosclerosis therapies and supports market growth.

01

Residual Cardiovascular Risk and Statin Intolerance Restrain Market Expansion

Some patients continue to face cardiovascular risks despite treatment that lowers low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, particularly when inflammation, diabetes, or other risk factors remain poorly controlled. This residual risk can require additional medicines alongside standard lipid-lowering therapy, increasing treatment complexity and costs while limiting the effectiveness of single-drug approaches across patient groups.

Statin-associated muscle symptoms and other adverse effects can prevent some patients from reaching recommended cholesterol targets. Dose reductions, treatment discontinuation, or switches to alternative therapies can disrupt long-term disease management and complicate medication selection.

01

Atherosclerosis Screening for Living Organ Donors and Plaque Monitoring in Cancer Survivors Create Opportunities for Market Players

Pre-transplant cardiovascular assessment offers a specialized opportunity for diagnostic device manufacturers and imaging providers. Living organ donors may require detailed vascular evaluation before surgery, particularly when hidden arterial plaque could affect procedural safety. Imaging tools that assess plaque location, arterial narrowing, and vessel-wall condition could support more precise donor screening and surgical planning.

Long-term cardiovascular monitoring for cancer survivors presents another niche opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic developers. Some cancer treatments can affect cardiovascular health, while existing risk factors may contribute to atherosclerosis over time. Follow-up programs that combine vascular imaging, lipid assessment, and individualized risk tracking could help clinicians identify arterial changes and guide preventive care after cancer treatment.

Atherosclerosis Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Drug Class

Statins accounted for the largest share of 38.5% in 2025, reflecting their established role in lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular risks among patients with atherosclerosis.

RNA-based therapies are projected to register a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period, supported by their potential to target specific pathways involved in cholesterol regulation and provide new treatment options for patients requiring long-term lipid management.

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By Distribution Channel

Drug stores and retail pharmacies held the leading position with a share of 52.6% in 2025, reflecting their accessibility for prescription refills and continued use of medicines for long-term cholesterol and cardiovascular risk management.

Online pharmacies are anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, driven by convenient home delivery, digital prescription services, and easier access to repeat medications for patients managing chronic cardiovascular conditions.

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Atherosclerosis Market Regional OutlookNorth America Atherosclerosis Market

North America's atherosclerosis market accounted for a dominant share of 39.2% in 2025.

United States Atherosclerosis Market

The American College of Cardiology published an expert analysis on interleukin-6 as a cardiovascular risk marker and the potential roles of canakinumab and ziltivekimab in reducing inflammation. This creates scope for market players to develop targeted anti-inflammatory therapies for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor, for adults with high cholesterol. The drug provides an additional option for patients requiring further LDL cholesterol reduction. A National Institutes of Health-funded PREEMPT study is evaluating screening strategies using coronary artery calcium scoring and coronary CT angiography to identify subclinical atherosclerosis in younger adults, alongside treatments aimed at reducing plaque burden.

Canada Atherosclerosis Market

Canadian atherosclerosis market reflects a stronger focus on early cardiovascular risk detection and preventive care. The University of Ottawa Heart Institute expanded its One Million Canadian Hearts initiative to screen adults for cardiovascular risk factors and identify people who may need follow-up care. This initiative highlights the role of preventive cardiology in identifying risks earlier and supporting treatment before serious cardiovascular complications develop.

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Asia Pacific Atherosclerosis Market

The Asia Pacific atherosclerosis market will expand to 5.27% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

India Atherosclerosis Market

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases supports screening, early diagnosis, treatment and referral for conditions including cardiovascular disease. By February 2026, government-reported screening under the programme had covered more than 40.8 crore people for hypertension and 40.7 crore for diabetes. The Lipid Association of India's updated consensus recommendations emphasise lifetime cardiovascular risk, earlier preventive intervention and coronary artery calcium scoring for selected patients.

Japan Atherosclerosis Market

In October 2026, a study published in the Journal of Cardiology examined lipid management among 2,984 patients treated for acute myocardial infarction in Japan. Approximately 60% achieved LDL cholesterol levels below 70 mg/dL, highlighting scope to improve treatment outcomes through closer monitoring and more effective lipid-lowering regimens. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare updated evaluation indicators for its Second Basic Plan for Cardiovascular Disease Control, reinforcing the country's ongoing focus on cardiovascular prevention and care.

China Atherosclerosis Market

Advanced coronary imaging is becoming an important area of atherosclerosis research in China. Researchers from multiple Chinese medical centers used coronary computed tomography angiography scans in a study published in Nature Communications to examine how plaque patterns vary by age and sex. The findings reinforce the role of detailed plaque assessment in the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease.

Europe Atherosclerosis Market

Europe's atherosclerosis market is expected to experience a growth rate of 2.65% during the forecast period.

Germany Atherosclerosis Market

New treatment research in Germany is examining the biological processes that make arterial plaques more likely to rupture. Scientists at Leipzig University Medical Center studied a gene-regulation mechanism associated with plaque instability, with experimental results suggesting that blocking it could reduce harmful plaque characteristics. The research broadens the scientific basis for future therapies aimed at reducing complications from atherosclerosis.

United Kingdom Atherosclerosis Market

National Health Service Health Research Authority approved the ILUMINA study, led by Queen Mary University of London, to compare advanced photon-counting computed tomography with invasive imaging for the detection of high-risk coronary plaques. This research supports the development of more precise diagnostic approaches for atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease.

Latin America Atherosclerosis Market

The Latin America atherosclerosis market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 3.65% during the forecast period. Mexican National Institute of Cardiology received international recognition for its care of patients with chest pain and cardiovascular emergencies, reflecting the role of specialized hospitals in disease assessment and treatment. These clinical services create scope for diagnostic imaging, cholesterol management therapies, and other products used in atherosclerosis care. Brazil's Cardiology Society issued updated dyslipidemia and atherosclerosis prevention guidelines covering lipid testing, cardiovascular risk classification, and methods to identify early arterial disease.

Middle East & Africa Atherosclerosis Market

The Middle East & Africa atherosclerosis market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 3.45% during the forecast period. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has approved a study on familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that can cause high cholesterol and early atherosclerosis. This research focus creates a pathway for diagnostic laboratories, genetic testing providers, and pharmaceutical companies that develop treatments to reduce cardiovascular risk. A study in Limpopo examined how well different risk assessment models detect early atherosclerosis. The findings point to a role for diagnostic services and cardiovascular screening tools in local clinical practice in South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The atherosclerosis market competitive landscape includes established pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms that develop lipid-lowering medicines, anti-inflammatory therapies, and treatments for cardiovascular disease. Key players such as AstraZeneca, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global atherosclerosis market share.

Established players compete through cholesterol reduction, cardiovascular risk management, clinical outcomes, and the development of therapies that help prevent plaque-related complications. Emerging players in atherosclerosis market ecosystem focus on advanced lipid-lowering treatments, therapies.

Statins PCSK9 Inhibitors Bempedoic-acid & ACL inhibitors Antiplatelet Agents Omega-3 Fatty-acid Derivatives RNA-based Therapies (ASO & siRNA) Other Drugs

Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Atherosclerosis Market AstraZeneca PLC (UK) Amgen Inc. (US) Merck & Co., Inc. (US) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) Novartis AG (Switzerland) Pfizer Inc. (US) Sanofi S.A. (France) Bayer AG (Germany) Viatris Inc. (US) Eli Lilly and Company (US) Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (US) Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)Key Industry Developments September 2026 Novartis announced Phase 3 results for pelacarsen, an investigational therapy targeting elevated lipoprotein. August 2026 Eli Lilly received United States Food and Drug Administration approval to expand Mounjaro (tirzepatide) use to reduce major cardiovascular event risk. July 2026 The United States Food and Drug Administration approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), the first oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 inhibitor ScopeSegmentation By Drug Class 7By Distribution Channel 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5AstraZeneca PLC (UK) · Amgen Inc. (US) · Merck & Co., Inc. (US) · Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) · Novartis AG (Switzerland)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The atherosclerosis market size is valued at USD 35.21 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 45.47 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 37.24% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Viatris Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The atherosclerosis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.