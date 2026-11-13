Malaysia Slams Zionist Airstrike On Nasser Medical Complex In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 (NNN) -- Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms the latest airstrike by the Zionist Israeli regime on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, Gaza, in the early hours of Nov 12, 2026, killing six Palestinians including a surgeon and injuring more than 20 others.

“The attack on one of southern Gaza's major hospitals constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which affords special protection to hospitals, patients and medical personnel,” said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement issued on Friday.

The ministry widely known as Wisma Putra said the repeated targeting of the same medical complex demonstrates a blatant disregard for international law.

Wisma Putra said the attack has added to the series of clear violations by the Zionist regime of the ceasefire agreement of Oct 10, 2025, which have since resulted in more than 1,600 deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Malaysia reiterates its urgent call on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate and concrete action to put an end to these attacks, ensure the protection of civilians and healthcare facilities in Gaza, and hold those responsible fully accountable,” it added.

--NNN