Azerbaijan To Send Seven Boxers To U-23 European Championships In Croatia
By Alimat Aliyeva
The U-23 European Boxing Championships will get underway on November 16 in the Croatian city of Poreč, with Azerbaijan set to compete with a seven-member team.
According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the nine-day tournament will feature seven Azerbaijani boxers competing in different weight categories.
Coaches Elbrus Rzayev and Elvin Mammadov have selected the following athletes to represent the country at the continental competition: Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50kg), Zidan Humbatov (55kg), Mahammadali Ashiraliyev (60kg), Ali Abdullayev (65kg), Nicat Alirzayev (70kg), Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75kg) and Sabuhi Alizade (+90kg).
Anar Naghdiyev will also represent Azerbaijan at the tournament, serving as an official referee.
The Azerbaijani national team is scheduled to travel to Croatia on November 14, two days before the start of the competition.
The nine-day championship will provide an opportunity for Azerbaijan's emerging boxers to compete against some of Europe's promising young talents and gain valuable international experience
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment