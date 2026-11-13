Azerbaijani Tenor Emin Ismayilov Wins First Prize At Carnegie Hall Music Competition

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani opera singer and tenor Emin Ismayilov has won first prize at an international music competition held at the renowned Carnegie Hall concert venue in New York, United States.

As part of the competition, Ismayilov performed Balash's aria from Sevil, an opera by prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov, one of the leading representatives of the country's professional composition school.

Speaking about his achievement, Ismayilov said that performing this celebrated work of Azerbaijani opera on the Carnegie Hall stage was particularly meaningful. He noted that the success would help promote Azerbaijan's national operatic traditions and introduce the country's musical heritage to international audiences.

"I was born in Baku in 1998 and began my musical education in Azerbaijan. I graduated from the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli and have been working as a guest soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre since 2021.

"My repertoire includes renowned works from the international operatic canon. I am currently continuing my vocal studies at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in the United States.

"One of my main artistic ambitions is to represent Azerbaijani music and culture on international stages. This victory is an important milestone in my artistic career and a significant achievement in promoting Azerbaijani opera internationally," the tenor said.