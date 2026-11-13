Azerbaijani Film Stars Meet Residents Of Lachin At New Cultural Event

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first event of a new cultural initiative titled "Stars Passing Through Lachin" has been held at LaCinema cinema in the city of Lachin, bringing together prominent figures of Azerbaijani cinema and local residents.

The project aims to invite distinguished representatives of Azerbaijani culture and the arts to Lachin, provide opportunities for them to meet residents and encourage live discussions and exchanges of views about art and artists.

As part of this ongoing initiative, renowned figures from Azerbaijani cinema, music, theatre, literature, visual arts and other creative fields will visit Lachin to share their professional journeys, artistic experiences and personal stories with the local community.

The inaugural event was dedicated to prominent figures in Azerbaijani cinema. Its special guests were People's Artist Shafiqa Mammadova, chairperson of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, and People's Artist Fakhraddin Manafov, two distinguished personalities who have played an important role in the country's film history. The event was moderated by Sevda Sultanova.

During the meeting, the artists spoke about their careers, the rich history of Azerbaijani cinema, memorable film productions, the responsibilities of acting and developments in contemporary filmmaking.

Residents of Lachin had the opportunity to interact directly with the celebrated actors, learn more about their lives and careers, and ask questions.

A specially produced video presentation dedicated to the lives and artistic achievements of Shafiqa Mammadova and Fakhraddin Manafov was also screened. It highlighted their biographies, professional journeys, filmographies and the memorable characters they have brought to Azerbaijani cinema.

The musical programme added another artistic dimension to the event. Pianist Shahin Yahyazade performed selected musical compositions from films featuring the distinguished guests, creating a special atmosphere and adding emotional depth to the gathering.

As part of the programme, the guests also visited the technical facilities of the HochazFilm studio, established by Baku Urban Services. They learned about the studio's technical infrastructure and creative capabilities, as well as planned film projects and the prospects of developing Lachin into a film production hub.

Discussions also focused on the future development of the Lachin International Film Festival, potential cooperation between the festival and the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, and ways to promote the national film industry in Lachin.

Expanding cooperation in these areas is considered important for establishing Lachin as a significant cultural centre both nationally and within the international film community.

"Stars Passing Through Lachin" is intended to be much more than a series of meetings with celebrated artists. The initiative seeks to revitalise the city's cultural life, enrich its social and cultural environment, and strengthen the artistic and spiritual connections between different generations.

The event was jointly organised by the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District, the Karabakh Revival Fund, Baku Urban Services and HochazFilm.

With its high organisational standards, diverse artistic programme and warm atmosphere, the gathering marked a notable occasion in Lachin's cultural life.