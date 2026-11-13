Kallas: Kushner Finally Admits Europe Must Help Shape Outcome Of Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said this ahead of an informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“What we saw was Jared Kushner finally admitting – what I said one and a half years ago – that for any deal between Russia and Ukraine, and for its implementation, you also need the Europeans. That is why the Europeans have to be at the table,” she said.

At the same time, the diplomat stressed that Europe should not simply be present at the negotiating table, but must also“be influencing the outcome of these negotiations.”

“And there, the most important is that we keep to our agreement: first the ceasefire, then the peace agreement, and then any kind of other talks about what comes after,” Kallas emphasized.

In her view, since Russia consistently puts forward maximalist demands, Europe should also maintain its maximum demands and enter negotiations from that position.

The EU's top diplomat also noted that discussions about the architecture of European security today amount to falling into a“Russian trap.” In her view, this distracts attention from the fact that there is still no ceasefire, while Europe is effectively beginning to listen to Russia's claims.

“We have one aggressor and one victim. The aggressor does not have security concerns, because no one has ever attacked them. They have attacked others. Keep the focus, people,” she concluded.

European Political Community: Ukraine must set its own terms for peace and receive credible security guarantees

As Ukrinform reported, Europe's role in negotiations on peace in Ukraine will feature prominently in discussions among EU leaders at the informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin on November 13.

Photo: European Union