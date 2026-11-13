Injury Toll In Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 13, Including Five Children
“Thirteen people were injured in the Russian strike, including five children,” the statement said.
Rescuers at the scene freed 14 people who had been trapped inside their apartments.
At one location, the strike damaged apartments in a five-story building and its facade. Fires broke out in the apartments and a passenger car.
At another location, apartments and the facade of a five-story building were damaged. Rescue teams are continuing operations to free people who may be trapped under the building's structural debris.Read also: Russian attack on Odesa kills two, injures seven
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia, initially injuring at least four people, including two children.
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