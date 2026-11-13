Government To Submit Updated Anti-Corruption Strategy To Parliament Soon PM Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi said this during Question Time in the Verkhovna Rada, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There are several items on the agenda that the government is currently working on. The first is the anti-corruption strategy, an updated version of which is to be submitted to parliament in the near future,” Koretskyi said.

Asked when draft laws on reforming the Security Service of Ukraine, holding a competition for the post of Prosecutor General, and overhauling the SBI would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, he said that“this document will largely cover all these issues.”

Regarding the suspension of officials following recent high-profile investigations, the Prime Minister said that such measures had been taken across many law enforcement agencies and that the situation was being continuously monitored by both the President and himself.

Zelensky announces further personnel changes at SSU following Carthage case

As reported, acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi ordered an official investigation into the facts made public during the second phase of Operation Carthage.

Photo: Sergii Koretskyi / Facebook