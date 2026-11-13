Jordan-EU Investment Conference To Open New Horizons For IT Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- Ghada Hammad - The Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held next Thursday, will provide a platform for strengthening communication and partnerships between Jordanian companies and their European counterparts, representatives of the information technology sector said.

They said Jordan's IT sector has promising opportunities to expand its presence in European markets, supported by qualified human resources, technical expertise and competitive capabilities in software development, digital services and advanced technologies.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), they said key areas of cooperation with European countries include establishing business and investment partnerships, attracting European technology and service centers to Jordan, exchanging expertise, transferring knowledge and developing skills in line with European market requirements.

CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j), Nidal Bitar, said the Jordanian IT sector is well positioned to strengthen its presence in European markets, given its skilled workforce, technical expertise and competitive edge in software, digital services and advanced technologies.

He said one of the sector's main opportunities lies in helping address the digital skills gap facing European companies, noting that Jordan has more than 2,000 active IT companies employing around 46,000 qualified professionals. This makes the Kingdom a close and reliable partner for European businesses seeking software development and technology services.

Bitar added that the nearshoring model offers significant potential for strengthening cooperation, given the time difference between Jordan and Europe, which ranges from one to two hours, the availability of professionals fluent in Arabic, English and several European languages, and competitive operating costs.

He noted that around 10,000 professionals work in IT and business process outsourcing (BPO).

He also highlighted Jordan's advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, cybersecurity and cloud computing, pointing out that more than 60 percent of Jordanian IT companies have integrated AI technologies into their products and services.

Bitar said the sector's investment incentives and competitive advantages further enhance Jordan's appeal to European companies and investors. These include an income tax exemption on export profits until 2033, while locally provided services are subject to a 5 percent income tax rate, compared with the general rate of 20 percent.

He added that Jordan could serve as a gateway for European companies seeking access to Gulf and Levant markets, drawing on its expertise in developing Arabic-language content and understanding regional market needs.

On potential areas of cooperation, Bitar said subcontracting arrangements between Jordanian and European companies, particularly small and medium-sized technology enterprises, could provide an effective entry point into European markets, rather than directly targeting large European corporations.

He added that Int@j is working to encourage European companies to establish branches, development centers and operational facilities in Jordan, while attracting investment in data centers, AI and semiconductors, which are among the key themes of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

Bitar stressed the importance of promoting Jordan's IT sector in European markets by appointing business development consultants in target markets, supporting Jordanian companies' participation in exhibitions and trade missions, and organizing visits by European delegations to familiarize them with the Kingdom's investment environment and technology ecosystem.

He said Europeans still tend to view Jordan primarily as a tourist destination rather than a hub for technology talent.

He noted that Int@j is working to establish partnerships with counterpart European technology associations and benefit from European funding and support programs. The association is also focusing on qualifying professionals in line with European standards, particularly in data protection under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), cybersecurity and the alignment of professional certifications, to strengthen companies' export readiness.

Bitar said the association is already organizing trade missions to Europe in cooperation with European partners, alongside programs aimed at preparing Jordanian companies to export to selected European markets.

He expressed hope that the conference would provide an opportunity to strengthen communication between companies and investment entities on both sides.

For his part, Waad Al-Hawamdeh, Regional Director for Jordan and Saudi Arabia at technology and services company Concentrix, said Jordan's IT sector has significant opportunities to expand into European markets through the export of skilled talent, services and integrated technology solutions, particularly in customer experience, AI, data analytics and process automation.

He said Jordan has important advantages that position it to strengthen its presence in European markets, including qualified human resources, language proficiency, competitive operating costs and the ability to deliver high-quality services to global markets.

Al-Hawamdeh said key areas of cooperation include building business and investment partnerships, attracting European service and technology centers to Jordan, exchanging expertise, transferring knowledge and developing skills to meet European market requirements.

He noted that Concentrix already maintains partnerships with European companies and provides services to international clients and markets through its operations in Jordan, demonstrating the Kingdom's potential to serve as a regional hub for delivering digital and technology services to European and global markets.

He stressed that the conference would help strengthen engagement with European companies, explore new partnership and investment opportunities, and translate existing potential into practical projects that support IT sector growth and create quality employment opportunities for Jordanians.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Alloush, President of the Vision Association for Mobile Devices and Accessories Investors, said cooperation with European countries in the mobile phone sector could focus on benefiting from European expertise in maintenance, after-sales services and consumer protection.

He added that Europe's move towards extending the lifespan of electronic devices and improving their repairability offers valuable experience that Jordan could adopt, particularly in establishing clear standards for assessing used devices, testing batteries, determining technical condition and specifying warranties offered to buyers.

Alloush said these issues are directly linked to retailers' activities and consumer rights, helping build confidence in the second-hand mobile phone market and improve services provided to citizens.

He stressed that expanding engagement with European markets requires identifying clear business opportunities and assessing their economic feasibility, adding that drawing on European expertise to develop the local market represents a practical avenue for strengthening cooperation.

Digital transformation and AI researcher and e-business expert Ahmad Ghandour said Jordan has promising opportunities to expand its presence in European markets, benefiting from its skilled workforce, technology companies and the expertise accumulated by the IT sector over recent years.

He said Europe's growing focus on digital transformation, AI and cybersecurity opens up broad opportunities for Jordanian companies to provide services and develop partnerships with their European counterparts.

Ghandour stressed the need to move beyond exporting software development and technical support services towards developing digital products and solutions with greater economic value and competitiveness.

He added that European markets are not merely seeking low-cost services, but partners capable of delivering expertise, quality and innovation while complying with European standards, a requirement that calls on Jordanian companies to strengthen their capabilities and readiness to meet those markets' demands.

//Petra// MF