JD Sports Q3 2027 Sales Forecast: Can The Sportswear Giant Revive Growth?

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) JD Sports Fashion Q3 2027 sales forecast: can the sportswear giant revive growth?

JD Sports publishes its Q3 trading statement on 19 November. Here's what investors should watch across North America, footwear trends, online growth and the Christmas outlook.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-13T12:52:41+0000 JD Sports Fashion Q3 2027 sales forecast: can the sportswear giant revive growth?

JD Sports Fashion is due to publish its third-quarter trading statement on Thursday 19 November 2026, covering the 13 weeks to 31 October. Investors will be looking for evidence that the sportswear retailer's difficult first half has begun to stabilise, particularly in North America, while stronger apparel, running and online sales could provide some relief from continuing weakness in footwear.

The market enters the update with relatively modest expectations. JD's latest company-compiled analyst estimates point to full-year FY27 revenue of £12.55 billion, compared with £12.66 billion in FY26, implying a decline of around 0.9%. Consensus forecasts also expect full-year organic sales growth of -0.5% and like-for-like sales growth of -2.8%.

On that basis, the mean estimate for Q3 revenue is around £2.92 billion, representing a decline of roughly 1% from the £2.95 billion generated in Q3 last year. This would suggest that JD is broadly tracking the subdued full-year sales expectations rather than delivering the sharp recovery investors would need to see for earnings forecasts to move materially higher.

Those looking to invest in JD Sports can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access the share price via spread betting or CFD trading.

First-half weakness sets a low bar

JD entered the second half after a challenging six months. Revenue for the 26 weeks to 1 August fell 0.7% to £5.90 billion, while organic sales declined 0.7% and like-for-like sales dropped 2.8%.

The deterioration was particularly evident in the second quarter, when group like-for-like sales fell 3.1%. North America, which accounts for more than a third of group revenue, was the biggest problem area, with like-for-like sales down 6.8%. Europe also declined, while the UK was more resilient.

JD attributed the pressure to a combination of weaker consumer spending, a difficult footwear product cycle and a highly promotional market. Its core younger customers have been particularly sensitive to cost-of-living pressures, while some major footwear brands have struggled to generate the same level of demand as in previous years.

The company warned at its half-year results that several of these headwinds could persist into the second half. That makes the Q3 figures important not because investors necessarily expect an immediate return to strong growth, but because evidence of stabilisation could improve confidence ahead of the crucial Christmas quarter.

North America remains the key swing factor

The biggest question will be whether JD can improve trading in North America.

The region generated £2.23 billion of sales in the first half, with organic sales down 1.7% and like-for-like sales down 4%. Within the core JD business, North American trading was affected by weaker demand for high-heat footwear and the end of important product cycles.

JD is also in the middle of converting Finish Line stores to the JD fascia, while integrating its broader North American operations and seeking greater efficiencies. The company believes these changes will improve store productivity and strengthen the proposition over time, but the transition is also creating near-term promotional pressure.

A recovery in North American like-for-like sales would therefore be the strongest positive signal in the Q3 statement. Conversely, another fall of 5% or more would suggest that the group's most important growth market remains under significant pressure.

Footwear versus apparel

Product mix will be another important indicator.

Footwear declined around 3% in the first half, reflecting the product-cycle problems affecting several major brands. JD has warned that these issues could persist, meaning the performance of Nike, Adidas and other key suppliers will remain crucial.

However, apparel and accessories were much stronger, growing by around 4% in the first half. JD has also highlighted encouraging momentum in performance running and newer footwear styles.

This creates the possibility of a more balanced sales performance in Q3. A recovery in running and continued strength in apparel could partially offset weakness in more traditional sneaker categories. Investors will be watching closely for evidence that JD's increasingly diverse product mix is reducing its dependence on individual footwear launches.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in retail businesses where product cycles and consumer trends drive performance, our resources on investing for beginners cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Online sales provide a bright spot

JD's digital business has been one of the clearest areas of progress. Online sales increased 5.2% organically in the first half and accounted for 20% of group revenue, up from 19% a year earlier.

Investment in e-commerce platforms, fulfilment, ranging, artificial intelligence and customer data is intended to improve conversion and allow JD to respond more quickly to changing consumer trends.

That performance could be particularly important during the autumn trading period, when consumers increasingly compare prices online. However, the company has also acknowledged the need for controlled price investment in response to a highly promotional market. Strong online sales accompanied by further gross-margin pressure would therefore be less valuable than growth achieved without excessive discounting.

Guidance and Christmas outlook

JD currently expects FY27 profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million, compared with £852 million in FY26. Free cash flow guidance remains £460 million to £520 million.

The company has not indicated that it expects to change those forecasts, and the Q3 statement is likely to focus primarily on sales rather than earnings.

The most important issue will be whether the retailer enters its peak Christmas period with improving momentum. Last year's Q3 delivered £2.95 billion of sales, with group like-for-like sales down 1.7% but organic sales up 2.4%.

A Q3 result around our £2.92 billion forecast, accompanied by a modest improvement in like-for-like trends, would suggest that JD is broadly on track with current expectations. A materially stronger result could revive hopes of a profit upgrade, particularly if North America shows signs of recovery and gross-margin pressure eases.

However, another pronounced decline in like-for-like sales would reinforce concerns that JD's young customer base remains under pressure and that the footwear product cycle is taking longer to turn.

For now, the balance of evidence points towards a relatively flat-to-low-single-digit decline in Q3 revenue rather than a major recovery. The real test will be whether the sales trend is moving in the right direction as JD enters its most important trading period of the year.

JD Sports shares technical analysis

The J D Sports share price – up 11% year-to-date – is trading marginally below its 100.10p early November one-year high. If overcome, the October 2025 peak at 106.20p may be back in the frame.

JD Sports weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

For the medium-term bullish picture to remain in play the 21 October low at 87.86p needs to hold on a daily chart closing basis. While this remains the case, bullish pressure should retain the upper hand.

Support above this low may be spotted around the June peak at 90.18p.

JD Sports daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Were a slip through and daily chart close below the 21 October trough at 87.86p to occur, though, a slide towards the June-to-July lows and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 82.96p-to-81.82p may unfold instead.

JD Sports analyst ratings

Analysts rate JD Sports as a 'hold', with a mean long-term price target of around 105.45p, roughly 11% above the share price as of 13 November 2026.

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a Smart Score of '8 Outperform' for JD Sports Fashion with a 'hold' rating.

Source: TipRanks How to invest in JD Sports sharesDo your research on JD Sports, the Q3 trading statement on 19 November and the key metrics to watch across North America, footwear and onlineDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for JD Sports Fashion (JD.) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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