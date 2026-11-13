82Nd National Squash Championship 2026 To Be Held In Mumbai From November 1622, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 13, 2026: The 82nd edition of the National Squash Championship, one of India's premier national-level squash tournaments, is set to bring together over 350 players from 24 states for a week of competitive action at Otters Club, Mumbai, from November 16 to 22, 2026. Organised by HCLSports, an HCL Group initiative, in collaboration with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the championship aims to provide a competitive platform for India's leading squash talent while encouraging greater participation and strengthening the sport's ecosystem across the country.
The championship will see players compete across the Men's, Women's and Pro Coach categories, with a total prize purse of ₹9.6 lakh.
In the men's singles draw, Asian Games individual silver medallist Abhay Singh enters as the top seed, with Veer Chotrani seeded second on his familiar home turf. Another prominent contender in the men's field includes Suraj Chand.
The women's draw is spearheaded by top seed Rathika Seelan, followed by Nirupama Dubey as the second seed. Akanksha Salunkhe is also among the leading contenders to watch in the title race.
Nikhil Soni, Head of Brand & Marketing, HCL Group said,“The National Squash Championship has long been the stage where India's best players measure themselves against each other, and the 82nd edition brings together one of the strongest fields in recent years. With over 350 players from 24 states competing at Otters Club, the championship reflects both the depth of talent in the country and the growing reach of the sport. Through HCL Sports, our aim is to strengthen every part of the ecosystem, from players and coaches to referees, and tournaments like this are central to that effort. We look forward to a week of high-quality squash and wish all participants the very best.”
The Championship will be conducted under the latest World Squash Federation (WSF) rules and is an important fixture in India's domestic squash calendar, bringing together established professionals and upcoming players on a common platform. Beyond the opportunity to compete for national titles, the tournament gives players an opportunity to test themselves against some of the country's strongest opponents and gain valuable match experience Sports' association with SRFI works towards building a sustainable sporting ecosystem by supporting players, coaches and referees.
About HCL Group:
Founded in 1976 as one of India's original technology start-ups, HCL Group has grown into a global conglomerate with businesses and institutions across technology, software, healthcare, education, semiconductors, nature, arts and culture. HCL builds institutions with an entrepreneurial mindset - choosing areas that matter and staying committed long enough for impact to compound. HCL Group represents over US$40 billion in enterprise value, with 230,000 people operating across 60 countries.
About Squash Rackets Federation of India
The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) was formed to oversee the promotion and development of the sport in India. The SRFI has more than 24 state associations and affiliated units with its headquarters in Chennai. The federation is affiliated to World Squash Federation / Asian Squash Federation,Indian Olympic Association & recognized by Government of India. SRFI has been forging ahead with dynamic plans ensuring promotion, development, and performance of the sport at all levels.
The championship will see players compete across the Men's, Women's and Pro Coach categories, with a total prize purse of ₹9.6 lakh.
In the men's singles draw, Asian Games individual silver medallist Abhay Singh enters as the top seed, with Veer Chotrani seeded second on his familiar home turf. Another prominent contender in the men's field includes Suraj Chand.
The women's draw is spearheaded by top seed Rathika Seelan, followed by Nirupama Dubey as the second seed. Akanksha Salunkhe is also among the leading contenders to watch in the title race.
Nikhil Soni, Head of Brand & Marketing, HCL Group said,“The National Squash Championship has long been the stage where India's best players measure themselves against each other, and the 82nd edition brings together one of the strongest fields in recent years. With over 350 players from 24 states competing at Otters Club, the championship reflects both the depth of talent in the country and the growing reach of the sport. Through HCL Sports, our aim is to strengthen every part of the ecosystem, from players and coaches to referees, and tournaments like this are central to that effort. We look forward to a week of high-quality squash and wish all participants the very best.”
The Championship will be conducted under the latest World Squash Federation (WSF) rules and is an important fixture in India's domestic squash calendar, bringing together established professionals and upcoming players on a common platform. Beyond the opportunity to compete for national titles, the tournament gives players an opportunity to test themselves against some of the country's strongest opponents and gain valuable match experience Sports' association with SRFI works towards building a sustainable sporting ecosystem by supporting players, coaches and referees.
About HCL Group:
Founded in 1976 as one of India's original technology start-ups, HCL Group has grown into a global conglomerate with businesses and institutions across technology, software, healthcare, education, semiconductors, nature, arts and culture. HCL builds institutions with an entrepreneurial mindset - choosing areas that matter and staying committed long enough for impact to compound. HCL Group represents over US$40 billion in enterprise value, with 230,000 people operating across 60 countries.
About Squash Rackets Federation of India
The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) was formed to oversee the promotion and development of the sport in India. The SRFI has more than 24 state associations and affiliated units with its headquarters in Chennai. The federation is affiliated to World Squash Federation / Asian Squash Federation,Indian Olympic Association & recognized by Government of India. SRFI has been forging ahead with dynamic plans ensuring promotion, development, and performance of the sport at all levels.
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