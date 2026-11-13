Union Bank Of India Celebrates Its 108Th Foundation Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 13, 2026: Union Bank of India celebrated its 108th Foundation Day at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, marking 108 years of service to customers and contribution to the nation's progress. The occasion celebrated the Bank's journey, achievements and continued focus on customer-centric banking, innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth.
The occasion was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Shri M. Damodaran, Former Chairman of SEBI, UTI and IDBI and Chairman, Excellence Enablers, and Guest of Honour Dr. Debasish Prusty, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. The event was attended by Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India, along with the Bank's Executive Directors Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Shri Ramasubramanian S. and Shri Amresh Prasad; Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Lalit Taneja; Directors on Board of the Bank along with senior officials, esteemed customers of the bank, valued stakeholders and other distinguished guests.
Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India, spoke about the Banks Journey and its contribution to India's economic development. He said that the institution draws strength from the values and traditions of Union Bank of India, erstwhile Corporation Bank and erstwhile Andhra Bank, whose founders shared a common/belief that banking must serve people and support the progress of society. That spirit, he observed, continues to guide the Bank as it serves millions of customers across the country. Shri Pandey said that Union Bank of India continues to support India's growth through credit to key sectors such as infrastructure manufacturing, agriculture and MSMEs, while expanding access to formal banking and institutional finance. He added that technology, cybersecurity, and customer service would continue to play an important role in meeting the changing expectations of customers. Speaking about the way forward, he said that the Bank is pursuing its transformation agenda through five strategic pillars: Efficiency, Robustness, Quality and Sustainable growth, Profitability, and Customer-centricity with ease of doing business for both customers and employees. He added that, guided by its philosophy of "Business First, Compliance Always" Union Bank of India will continue to focus on creating long-term value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders while contributing to the country's economic progress.
Chief Guest Shri M. Damodaran, Former Chairman of SEBI, UTI and IDBI and Chairman, Excellence Enablers, spoke about the growing role of technology in banking and the importance of transparency, innovation, and customer trust in a rapidly changing financial landscape. He said banks must continue to adapt to evolving customer expectations, particularly those of younger generations, while ensuring that banking services remain accessible, secure and convenient. He also observed that while technology is transforming the way banking is delivered, customer service, empathy and responsiveness must remain at the core of the banking experience. He appreciated Union Bank of India's efforts in strengthening its digital capabilities and expanding its range of customer-focused offerings.
On the occasion, Shri Damodaran also virtually announced the inauguration of 108 new branches across the country, expanding the Bank's presence and strengthening access to banking services. The newly opened branches comprise 25 branches in the North-Eastern Region, 51 General Business Branches, 16 Yuva Branches, 9 Start-up Branches and 7 Agri Value Chain Finance Branches. As part of the celebrations, Shri Damodaran also launched a range of new products and services aimed at enhancing customer convenience and strengthening the Bank's digital offerings. These include Digitized Corporate Salary Accounts, Union Vehicle Plus, Digital Loan against PPF, UPI Global, UPI Circle, UPI ICD and UPI Autopay, Online Locker Facility, M-Passbook, NPS Tatkal, Retail Internet Banking with Omnichannel Experience, Digital Solvency Certificate and a Centralized Customer Management Portal.
Speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honour Dr. Debasish Prusty, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, said that Union Bank of India, with a business size of nearly +25 lakh crore and a customer base of over 16 crore, continues to play an important role in India's economic growth. He noted that technology, robust risk management, financial inclusion and stronger engagement with businesses and younger generations will be important as India moves towards becoming the world's third largest economy. Dr. Prusty also appreciated the Bank's initiative in launching the Union FI Saturation Campaign (UFISC), in pursuance of DFS directions. He observed that the decisions we make today, the institutions we strengthen today and the citizens we empower today will determine India of 2047. He wished Union Bank of India continued success and expressed confidence that the Bank would build on its rich legacy while contributing to a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready banking system for viksit Bharat
In support of the Reserve Bank of India's vision for wider adoption of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBC), Union Bank of India undertook a nationwide outreach programme across educational institutions, MSMEs, Corporates, Fuel outlets and Villages. The initiative resulted in the onboarding of 804 merchants and 28,506 retail users, including 11,474 users through village adoption drives. During the campaign period, 37.05 lakh CBC transactions amounting to Rs. 465.43 crore were recorded, indicating growing adoption of digital currency across both urban and rural markets.
On the occasion of the Foundation Day, and as a mark of respect for the brave men and women who safeguard the nation, employees of Union Bank of India contributed Privilege Leave equivalent to Rs.11.17 crore towards the National Defence Fund.
Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director of the Bank proposed a vote of thanks.
The celebrations concluded with a cultural programme.
The occasion was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Shri M. Damodaran, Former Chairman of SEBI, UTI and IDBI and Chairman, Excellence Enablers, and Guest of Honour Dr. Debasish Prusty, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. The event was attended by Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India, along with the Bank's Executive Directors Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Shri Ramasubramanian S. and Shri Amresh Prasad; Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Lalit Taneja; Directors on Board of the Bank along with senior officials, esteemed customers of the bank, valued stakeholders and other distinguished guests.
Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India, spoke about the Banks Journey and its contribution to India's economic development. He said that the institution draws strength from the values and traditions of Union Bank of India, erstwhile Corporation Bank and erstwhile Andhra Bank, whose founders shared a common/belief that banking must serve people and support the progress of society. That spirit, he observed, continues to guide the Bank as it serves millions of customers across the country. Shri Pandey said that Union Bank of India continues to support India's growth through credit to key sectors such as infrastructure manufacturing, agriculture and MSMEs, while expanding access to formal banking and institutional finance. He added that technology, cybersecurity, and customer service would continue to play an important role in meeting the changing expectations of customers. Speaking about the way forward, he said that the Bank is pursuing its transformation agenda through five strategic pillars: Efficiency, Robustness, Quality and Sustainable growth, Profitability, and Customer-centricity with ease of doing business for both customers and employees. He added that, guided by its philosophy of "Business First, Compliance Always" Union Bank of India will continue to focus on creating long-term value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders while contributing to the country's economic progress.
Chief Guest Shri M. Damodaran, Former Chairman of SEBI, UTI and IDBI and Chairman, Excellence Enablers, spoke about the growing role of technology in banking and the importance of transparency, innovation, and customer trust in a rapidly changing financial landscape. He said banks must continue to adapt to evolving customer expectations, particularly those of younger generations, while ensuring that banking services remain accessible, secure and convenient. He also observed that while technology is transforming the way banking is delivered, customer service, empathy and responsiveness must remain at the core of the banking experience. He appreciated Union Bank of India's efforts in strengthening its digital capabilities and expanding its range of customer-focused offerings.
On the occasion, Shri Damodaran also virtually announced the inauguration of 108 new branches across the country, expanding the Bank's presence and strengthening access to banking services. The newly opened branches comprise 25 branches in the North-Eastern Region, 51 General Business Branches, 16 Yuva Branches, 9 Start-up Branches and 7 Agri Value Chain Finance Branches. As part of the celebrations, Shri Damodaran also launched a range of new products and services aimed at enhancing customer convenience and strengthening the Bank's digital offerings. These include Digitized Corporate Salary Accounts, Union Vehicle Plus, Digital Loan against PPF, UPI Global, UPI Circle, UPI ICD and UPI Autopay, Online Locker Facility, M-Passbook, NPS Tatkal, Retail Internet Banking with Omnichannel Experience, Digital Solvency Certificate and a Centralized Customer Management Portal.
Speaking on the occasion, Guest of Honour Dr. Debasish Prusty, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, said that Union Bank of India, with a business size of nearly +25 lakh crore and a customer base of over 16 crore, continues to play an important role in India's economic growth. He noted that technology, robust risk management, financial inclusion and stronger engagement with businesses and younger generations will be important as India moves towards becoming the world's third largest economy. Dr. Prusty also appreciated the Bank's initiative in launching the Union FI Saturation Campaign (UFISC), in pursuance of DFS directions. He observed that the decisions we make today, the institutions we strengthen today and the citizens we empower today will determine India of 2047. He wished Union Bank of India continued success and expressed confidence that the Bank would build on its rich legacy while contributing to a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready banking system for viksit Bharat
In support of the Reserve Bank of India's vision for wider adoption of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBC), Union Bank of India undertook a nationwide outreach programme across educational institutions, MSMEs, Corporates, Fuel outlets and Villages. The initiative resulted in the onboarding of 804 merchants and 28,506 retail users, including 11,474 users through village adoption drives. During the campaign period, 37.05 lakh CBC transactions amounting to Rs. 465.43 crore were recorded, indicating growing adoption of digital currency across both urban and rural markets.
On the occasion of the Foundation Day, and as a mark of respect for the brave men and women who safeguard the nation, employees of Union Bank of India contributed Privilege Leave equivalent to Rs.11.17 crore towards the National Defence Fund.
Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director of the Bank proposed a vote of thanks.
The celebrations concluded with a cultural programme.
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