Kyrgyzstan's Ak-Suu District Sees Tourism Rise Eightfold

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan's Tyup district and the city of Karakol has more than doubled over the past five years, while the number of tourists visiting Ak-Suu district has increased more than eightfold.

President Sadyr Japarov received the figures from local officials during a working visit to the Issyk-Kul region on November 13, 2026, the presidential press service said.

In Tyup district, 55 new enterprises have opened over the five-year period, creating 900 jobs. Authorities also built and commissioned 128 social facilities, including schools, kindergartens, healthcare centers, and sports complexes, while asphalting 193.5 kilometers of roads. Major ongoing investment projects in the district include the construction of the Kurmenty cement plant, the Tyup hydropower plant, and an agro-logistics center.

Furthermore, in Ak-Suu district, rising investment and industrial production have been accompanied by a nearly 40% increase in the number of individual entrepreneurs and the launch of new manufacturing facilities. Tourist arrivals have also surged more than eightfold over the five-year period. Alongside ongoing upgrades to road networks and drinking water supply systems, the district is preparing to implement the Ala-Too Resort national tourism complex, a flagship project designed to boost mountain tourism and create new jobs.

In Karakol, industrial output doubled compared with 2021 to reach 4.6 billion soms ($52.6 million) in January–September 2026. The city is currently implementing 33 industrial projects worth a combined 349.6 million soms ($4 million), which have already generated 1,155 jobs.

Urban infrastructure upgrades in Karakol include the construction of 61.8 kilometers of new roads backed by 2.075 billion soms ($23.7 million) in funding, as well as the purchase of 60 new buses to modernize public transit. Authorities have also completed the modernization of Karakol International Airport at a cost of 2.1 billion soms ($24 million) and renovated Border Service military unit No. 20-28 for 1.2 billion soms ($13.7 million).

In the social sector, Karakol has allocated 435.1 million soms ($5 million) to build six kindergartens, three schools, and a library. Another 3.6 billion soms ($41.2 million) has been earmarked for the reconstruction of eight kindergartens and six schools, with renovation work already completed at five schools and five kindergartens.