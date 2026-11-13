Bombardier And The Helicopter Company (THC) Sign Fleet Purchase Agreements For Up To 60 Bombardier Aircraft



The Helicopter Company (THC) has signed a firm order for 12 Bombardier aircraft valued at US$568 million based on 2026 list prices with options for an additional 48 aircraft(1)

The transaction cements the Letter of Intent announced at Farnborough in July 2026 as a binding order and marks the launch of THC's business aviation fleet The order includes a mix of Challenger and Global aircraft and marks the largest business aviation fleet order to date in Saudi Arabia, supporting the development of the Kingdom's aviation sector under Vision 2030











MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and The Helicopter Company (THC) today announced the signing of firm fleet purchase agreements for up to 60 Bombardier jets, including a firm order for 12 aircraft, comprising five Challenger 3500, five Global 5500, and two Global 8000 aircraft, and options for an additional 48 aircraft(1). The firm agreements follow the Letter of Intent announced in July 2026(1) and are valued at approximately US$568 million based on 2026 list prices.

The order will form the foundation of its business aircraft fleet. It is the largest transaction of its kind in Saudi Arabia and builds on THC's position as the Kingdom's leading commercial helicopter operator, extending its services to meet growing demand for premium business travel within the Kingdom and across the region.

“This transaction marks THC's entry into business aviation and the next step in building an integrated aviation operator for the Kingdom,” said Captain Arnaud Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, THC.“Demand for business aviation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider region continues to grow, and this fleet allows us to serve it with the right aircraft from day one. We value this strong partnership with Bombardier and look forward to bringing these aircraft into service as THC continues to support the development of the Kingdom's aviation sector under Vision 2030.”

“The Helicopter Company's decision to move forward with these fleet purchase agreements is a meaningful vote of confidence in what our teams deliver every day,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier.“As THC is preparing to launch their business aircraft fleet, we look forward to supporting their ambitions with industry-leading aircraft, a world-class support network and a partnership built on long-term success.”

Bombardier's Challenger 3500 aircraft has quickly become one of the most sought-after aircraft in its category, accommodating up to nine passengers and offering a range of 3,400 NM (6,297 km), making it ideally suited for missions within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The aircraft offers the lowest direct operating costs in its class, leading performance, impressive versatility and a state-of-the-art cabin. Building on Bombardier's long-standing leadership in the super-midsize segment, the aircraft continues a winning legacy defined by reliability, performance and customer-focused innovation.

The Global 5500 is in high demand with customers due to its outstanding long-range capabilities and stunningly wide, luxurious cabin. Offering the longest range in its category, the aircraft is ideally suited for intercontinental missions, with a range of 5,900 NM (10,927 km). It accommodates up to 16 passengers across three spacious living zones, providing exceptional comfort and flexibility on long journeys. The cabin in the Global 5500 business jet is like an extension of the customers' home, providing the cleanest, freshest air and true 4K cabin entertainment paired with the industry's most advanced cabin lighting and sound technology.

Bombardier's flagship Global 8000 is the ideal ultra-long-range aircraft for the new THC fleet. The only true four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM (14,816 KM), the Global 8000 jet can fly nonstop between key city pairs, including Riyadh-Los Angeles. In addition to its long-range capabilities, exceptionally smooth ride and luxurious cabin, the aircraft is also uniquely agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring leading-edge slats enable passengers to land at up to 30% more airports – the equivalent of more than 2,000 destinations – than its closest rival.

As part of this partnership with THC, Bombardier has committed to a long-term strategic investment, including a local footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,300 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

About The Helicopter Company (THC)

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)'s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is Kingdom's leading commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 60+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism.

For more information, please visit:

LinkedIn: The Helicopter Company

For any media queries on THC, please contact:

Ali Kurdieh

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For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 5500andGlobal 8000are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) The exercise of options would be at the discretion of the client. Also see forward-looking statements disclaimer hereinafter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.'s most recently published financial report for additional details.

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