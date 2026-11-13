3 E Network Technology Group Limited Announces Closing Of US$5.0 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, at a purchase price of approximately US$3.634 per share (the“Private Placement”).

Under the subscription agreement dated October 23, 2026 (the“Subscription Agreement”), entered into by the Company, 3E NETWORK TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD., an entity controlled by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tingjun Yang (the“Yang Investor”), and six individual investors (together with the Yang Investor, the“Purchasers”), the Yang Investor agreed to subscribe for 578,911 Class A Ordinary Shares for $2,103,764.12, and each of the six individual purchasers agreed to subscribe for 132,830 Class A Ordinary Shares for $482,705.98, in each case on a post-share consolidation basis. Each Purchaser's obligations are several and not joint. The closing of the US$5.0 million Private Placement occurred on November 13, 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital and ordinary course business operations, and other lawful corporate purposes determined by the Company in its reasonable discretion, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The financing is expected to strengthen 3e Network's capital base and support its continued development as a Nasdaq-listed company. The financing reflects Dr. Yang's and the other investors' confidence in the Company's growth prospects.

The securities sold in the Private Placement were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and applicable state securities laws. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: