From First Pour To First Benches: Where Four Gold Builds Stand This Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Building a gold mine runs on milestones: permits, money, steel on site and, eventually, the first pour. Four companies reported where their builds stand over the past two months, from a West African mine that has just poured first gold to a Tanzanian project drilling out the first benches of its initial pit. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K), Montage Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MAUTF), Artemis Gold Inc. (OTC: ARGTF), G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: GMINF).

How the Build Sheet Works

Every company below gets the same four lines. Stage is where the build stands. On site is the work the company says is underway. By the numbers is the latest data it has reported. Next milestone is what the company says comes next. The lines are taken from each company's own releases, and no company is ranked against another.

The Featured Build

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K)

Stage: Development. The Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania, west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine, is fully permitted for mine construction and production. The Company describes its grade control program as a transition from resource definition to production-oriented mine planning.

On site: An approximately 6,500-metre reverse circulation grade control drilling program at Area C, the planned initial open pit, began on November 4, 2026, on a 10 m by 10 m staggered grid targeting the upper 20 metres of the pit. A second rig is being mobilized. Initial access road repairs are complete, the construction camp is substantially complete, and clearing and earthworks continue across key mine infrastructure areas.

By the numbers: Area C drilling announced on August 27, 2026 returned 28.71 g/t Au over 2.75 metres from 21.00 metres and 12.20 g/t Au over 4.50 metres from 32.00 metres. Metallurgical testwork reported during 2026 demonstrated gold recoveries of up to approximately 96 to 97% from transitional and fresh mineralization; these results do not represent overall whole-ore plant recovery.

Next milestone: Completion of the grade control program is targeted for the end of February 2027, providing bench-scale information for final pit design, grade control, mining schedules and an initial mineralized material stockpile. Taifa Mining, Tanzania's largest mining contractor, will conduct all contract mining and civil works for the project.

Other Builds on the Board

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MAUTF)

Stage: First gold poured at the Koné mine in Côte d'Ivoire on September 26, 2026, yielding about 1,140 ounces. Construction began in December 2024.

On site: More than 400,000 tonnes of ore had been processed since ore entered the oxide circuit on September 8, 2026, and construction of the hard-rock comminution circuit continues.

By the numbers: Based on its 2024 Updated Feasibility Study, Koné has an estimated 16-year mine life and is expected to produce over 300,000 ounces of gold annually over its first eight years.

Next milestone: The oxide circuit is expected to reach commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the hard-rock comminution circuit expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTC: ARGTF)

Stage: Producing at the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia while building its expansions.

On site: Phase 1A, which raises processing capacity from 6 Mtpa to 8 Mtpa, was 77% complete at the end of the third quarter and remains on schedule for completion during the fourth quarter of 2026. Major works construction on the separate EP2 expansion began on August 1, 2026.

By the numbers: Third quarter 2026 gold production of 69,546 ounces, revenue of $357.1 million and operating cash flow of $183.4 million, with 2026 production guidance of 265,000 to 290,000 ounces maintained.

Next milestone: Phase 1A commissioning in December 2026, and completion of EP2, which adds a 13 Mtpa processing train, targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: GMINF)

Stage: Building the Oko West Gold Project in Guyana while producing at the Tocantinzinho mine in Brazil.

On site: As of June 30, 2026, overall progress at Oko West reached 28.0% based on earned value, with $423 million spent, or 44% of the approved initial capital budget of approximately $973 million. The company described construction as on schedule.

By the numbers: Tocantinzinho produced 36,845 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2026, up 16% from the first quarter.

Next milestone: First gold pour at Oko West is targeted for the second half of 2027, with commercial production expected in early 2028.

Reading the Build Sheet

The four builds sit at different points on the same path: one has just poured first gold, one is expanding a producing mine, one is roughly a quarter of the way through construction, and one is drilling out the first benches of a permitted pit. For Lake Victoria Gold, the next marker is the completion of grade control drilling at Area C, targeted for the end of February 2027.

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This article is being distributed by Equity Insider, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited (“MEL”), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid a fee directly by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising and digital media services. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and/or its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decision. Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated.

Qualified Person. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, who is a Director and Officer of the Company and therefore is not independent of the Company. Drill intercepts are reported as drilled lengths. Readers should review the Company's filings at Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's releases.

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Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the grade control drilling program and its timing, site development at Imwelo, the advancement of Imwelo toward production, and the exploration and development plans of Lake Victoria Gold, and the plans, guidance and timelines of the other companies mentioned, as stated in their own news releases and filings. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration and development results, permitting and regulatory decisions, the availability of financing, commodity prices, construction and operating risks, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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