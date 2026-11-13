Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal's Investor Relations Events page.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 10:30 A.M. GMT (5:30 A.M. ET)
9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 8:20 A.M. ET
Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. ET
About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, ...
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, ...
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