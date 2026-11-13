Dycom Industries, Inc. To Host Fiscal 2027 Third Quarter Results Call On November 24, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2027 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

Interested parties may participate in the question-and-answer session of the conference call by registering at . Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at . A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email:...

Phone: (561) 627-7171