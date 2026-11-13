Apollo Art Auctions Presents The Prince Collection: Ancient Jewellery And Beads Across The Ancient World

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present Fine Ancient Jewellery & Beads – The Prince Collection, taking place on 21 November 2026 at 1 PM BST at the auction house's central London showroom at 63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW.

Bringing together ancient jewellery, beads and finely engraved gemstones, the sale offers collectors a journey through Egyptian, Near Eastern, Greek, Roman, early Byzantine and Medieval craftsmanship.

Among the highlights is Lot 1109, a Byzantine Niello Gold Ring with Cross and Doves, dating to circa AD 400–600. Weighing 18.4g, the substantial gold ring features a stepped rectangular bezel decorated with a cross in niello, while stylised doves adorn the shoulders. The cross represents the central symbol of Christian faith, while the dove was associated with peace, the soul and the Holy Spirit. Together, these motifs make the ring a striking expression of religious identity during the Byzantine period. It comes from a private London collection of an art professional, having been acquired on the UK and European art markets between the 1980s and early 2000s.

A further highlight is Lot 1063, a Roman Amethyst Intaglio of Venus Victrix in Gold Ring, dating to circa AD 100–200. The finely engraved amethyst depicts Venus Victrix in profile, her hair arranged in carefully incised waves and her garment fastened at the shoulder by a circular brooch. Venus Victrix, meaning“Venus the Victorious”, represented the goddess in her aspect as a bringer of victory, an especially significant association in Roman society, where military success and divine favour were closely intertwined. The gemstone was formerly in the S.T. Collection, Switzerland, during the 1980s–2000s, before being acquired in Germany and entering a private London collection.

Lot 1064, a Romano-Jewish Gold and Agate Pendant with Menorah, dating to circa AD 1–200, offers an evocative expression of ancient religious identity. Combining agate and finely worked gold, the pendant features a suspended circular gold disc bearing a seven-branched menorah in relief. One of the most recognisable symbols of Jewish identity, the menorah recalls the sacred lampstand of the Temple in Jerusalem. The pendant initially belonged to a Swiss private collection formed between 1901 and 1981, before being acquired in Brussels and entering a private London collection.

The Greek section is led by Lot 1030, a Rare Greek Gold Ring with Siren Playing Aulos, dating to circa 500–300 BC. Its broad oval bezel depicts a siren with a human head, avian body, feathered wings and clawed feet, playing the aulos, a double-piped wind instrument central to ancient Greek musical culture. In Greek mythology, sirens were associated with captivating voices and dangerous allure, occupying a fascinating position between the human and supernatural worlds. Their depiction in jewellery reflects the enduring appeal of mythological imagery in Greek art.

Completing the principal highlights is Lot 1004, an Egyptian Gold Necklace with Garnet Pendants, Pearls and Green Stones, dating to the Late Period, circa 664–332 BC. The finely worked necklace combines a linked gold chain with garnet cabochons, pearls and green stone beads. The contrasting colours and precious materials demonstrate the Egyptian appreciation of jewellery as both personal adornment and an expression of wealth, status and protection. The necklace comes from a private London collection, previously held in an old family collection formed between the 1960s and 2000.

The auction will take place on 21 November 2026 at 1 PM BST at 63–64 Margaret Street, London, W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in-room and online through Apollo Art Auctions, as well as Invaluable, The Saleroom, LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres.

Collectors are invited to explore the catalogue and arrange a private viewing. For enquiries or telephone bidding, please contact +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or .... Viewings are by appointment only.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: