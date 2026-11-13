Vislink Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT. OLIVE, N.J., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the“Company”) (OTCID: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The results reflect a fundamentally reset financial profile, with continued margin expansion, a sharply lower cost base, and growing momentum in defense and government markets.

Third quarter revenue reached $4.6 million, increasing 19.8% year-over-year, while gross margin expanded by more than 1,400 basis points to 58.7%, reflecting improved pricing discipline and lower component costs. Revenue declined 22.2% sequentially from an exceptionally strong second quarter, as several U.S. State and Local opportunities were delayed into the fourth quarter. For the first nine months, revenue rose 19.7% to $15.8 million, gross margin expanded to 60.3%, and operating expenses fell 30.1%, narrowing the non-GAAP EBITDA loss to $0.2 million from $6.0 million in the prior-year period.

The Company's military and government (MilGov) business made meaningful progress, with two Middle East defense customers completing factory acceptance testing and training at Vislink's Colchester, UK facility. U.S. Federal business development has moved from groundwork to active deals with the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, and in Europe, where nine-month revenue nearly doubled, Vislink is advancing a beachhead partnership with a leading systems integrator.

Product development remains focused on defense and public safety. The Tactical 5G Node reached minimum viable product, with production targeted for 2027, while the 5G DOME drew significant interest at IBC 2026 and Aero5 completed DO-160 qualification testing. Vislink also shipped its largest order to date from a leading U.S. aerial video systems provider.

The Company's AI Native initiative is delivering tangible returns, with the entire sales team now live on a new AI-enabled CRM and quote-to-build application and AI-assisted quoting going live in Q4. Vislink passed its ISO 9001 Stage 1 assessment and ended the quarter with $2.0 million in cash and $5.5 million in working capital. Management expects improved revenue and EBITDA performance in 2027 as new products and programs deploy.

“Through the first nine months of 2026, Vislink has fundamentally reset its financial profile,” said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer.“Our focus for the fourth quarter is converting this pipeline into orders and restoring the profitability momentum we established in the first half of the year.”

You can read the full report with financial figures on the Vislink website here.

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