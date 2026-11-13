Apollo Art Auctions: Ancient Masterpieces Spanning Eight Millennia

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present Fine Ancient Art and Antiquities – The Prince Collection, taking place on 22 November 2026 at 1 PM GMT at the auction house's central London showroom at 63–64 Margaret Street.

Bringing together exceptional works from Egypt, the Near East, Greece, Etruria, Rome and Byzantium, the sale offers collectors a diverse survey of ancient art, encompassing monumental sculpture, painted pottery, bronzes, glass, arms and architectural fragments.

Among the highlights is Lot 1511, a Large Egyptian Ptolemaic Limestone Hathoric Capital, dating to circa 332–30 BC. Measuring 40cm in height and weighing 72kg, the monumental architectural element is carved on each side with the face of Hathor, the Egyptian goddess associated with motherhood, femininity and music. Each face features almond-shaped eyes, full lips and prominent bovine ears, framed by a voluminous wig, while a substantial square abacus crowns the capital.

The capital has a distinguished modern provenance, having belonged to the Joseph Mortier Collection in France prior to the 1990s, before entering a UK art gallery in the 2000s. It has been checked against the Art Loss Register and is accompanied by a confirmation letter.

The Greek section is led by Lot 1623, a Rare Corinthian Bronze Helmet of the Hermione Type, dating to circa 525–475 BC. Its deep domed crown, integral nose guard, broad cheekpieces and projecting neck guard are characteristic of the armour worn by Greek warriors during the Archaic period. Formerly in the Pierre Caubel Collection in France during the 1970s–1990s, the helmet subsequently passed through a UK art gallery in the 2010s. It is accompanied by a historical report from cultural heritage expert Alessandro Neri and an Art Loss Register confirmation.

Among the sale's medieval selection is Lot 1721, Important Byzantine Marble Relief with Birds and Griffins, dating to circa AD 600–800. The monumental openwork relief depicts confronting birds and griffins within an elaborate architectural composition of interlacing ornament, rosettes and scrolling vines. Measuring 77cm by 41cm and weighing 66kg, the relief was formerly in the Roger Peyrefitte Collection, acquired on the French art market prior to the 1990s. Peyrefitte's collection has an established place in the history of European antiquities collecting, with objects formerly belonging to him appearing in major international auction sales.

A further highlight is Lot 1674, a Superb Roman Marble Head of Venus of the“Milo” Type, dating to circa AD 100–200. Standing 59cm high, the finely carved head depicts Venus with softly rounded features and elaborately worked wavy hair gathered into a chignon. The sculpture was formerly offered at Sotheby's London in 2018, with a copy of the original invoice accompanying the piece. It is also accompanied by a historical report from Alessandro Neri and an Art Loss Register confirmation.

Completing the principal highlights is Lot 1685, a Late Roman Mosaic Panel with Horses and Geometric Frame Motif, dating to circa AD 300–500. Measuring an impressive 175.5 by 109cm, the mosaic depicts two horses surrounded by additional animals, a spreading tree and decorative elements rendered in richly varied tesserae.

The mosaic has an especially notable collecting history, having passed through an Austrian private collection and the Swiss art market in Bern in 1989 before entering the Elsa Bloch-Diener Collection. The celebrated collection has been represented in major international auction sales, adding an important chapter to the documented history of the mosaic. The piece is accompanied by an Austrian export licence, original paperwork and a historical report from Alessandro Neri.

The Prince Collection will take place on 22 November 2026 at 1 PM GMT at 63–64 Margaret Street, London. Bidding will be available in-room and online through Apollo Art Auctions, as well as Invaluable, The Saleroom, LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres.

Collectors are invited to explore the catalogue and arrange a private viewing. For enquiries or telephone bidding, please contact +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or .... Viewings are by appointment only.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: