Apollo Art Auctions Presents Fine Asian, Tribal, Pre-Columbian Art And Antiques: The Prince Collection

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to present Fine Asian, Tribal, Pre-Columbian Art and Antiques – The Prince Collection, taking place on 20 November 2026 at 11 AM GMT at the auction house's central London showroom at 63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW.

Bringing together a diverse selection of Asian, Himalayan, African and Pre-Columbian art alongside European antiques and collectables, the sale offers collectors an engaging journey across cultures and centuries. Chinese painted pottery, bronzes and ceramics feature alongside Tibetan ritual sculpture and Japanese arms and armour, while African and Pre-Columbian works demonstrate distinctive traditions of craftsmanship, ritual and material culture.

Among the highlights is Lot 2, a Chinese Turquoise-Inlaid Bronze Hilt from a Ge Vessel, dating to the Late Shang Dynasty, circa 1250–1046 BC. The bronze hilt features a profile incorporating stylised animal forms and geometric openings, enriched with turquoise inlay. The combination of bronze casting and turquoise decoration reflects the sophisticated metalworking traditions of ancient China. The object was published by D. Lion-Goldschmidt and J.C. Moreau-Gobard in Arts de la Chine in 1960. It comes from the Prince Collection, formed during the 1990s–2014, and was formerly in the Louis Bataille Collection, Paris.

A further highlight is Lot 42, a Tibetan Stone Sculpture of Chakrasamvara, dating to circa the 14th century AD. Carved in dark stone, the relief depicts Chakrasamvara embracing his consort within a pointed arch, with multiple arms and ritual attributes surrounding the central figures. Chakrasamvara is a major meditational deity within Vajrayana Buddhism, and the embrace with Vajravarahi represents the union of wisdom and compassionate method on the path to awakening. The fierce imagery also expresses the transformation of powerful emotions and the overcoming of spiritual obstacles. The sculpture is published by Himalayan Art Resources and comes from a private London collection, formerly in the Galeria Dalton Somare Milano.

The Japanese martial tradition is represented by Lot 95, a Japanese Tosei Gusoku Armour Suit with Later Replacements, dating to the second half of the Edo period, circa AD 1700–1868. The armour comprises a 32-plate suji nerikawa kabuto, three-part hachimanza, restored fukigaeshi and three-tiered shikoro, together with a Kaga-style nerikawa hanpo and associated protective elements. The cuirass is finished in brown urushi and decorated with repeated mon in gold lacquer, while the suit is accompanied by an associated black transport chest. The armour comes from a private UK collection, formerly in a private European collection.

Lot 212, an Album of Pacific Tapa Barkcloth, offers a contrasting insight into Pacific material culture. The album contains mounted barkcloth specimens displaying varied geometric, linear and mottled patterns in dark brown, red and pale tones. Pacific barkcloth is produced by beating the inner bark of trees into sheets, which can then be joined and decorated according to local traditions. Historically used for clothing, wrapping and ceremonial exchange, these specimens provide a record of distinctive regional textile practices.

Collectors are invited to explore the catalogue and arrange a private viewing. For enquiries or telephone bidding, please contact +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or .... Viewings are by appointment only.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: