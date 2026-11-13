The Under-$20 Stocking Stuffer That Keeps The Whole Family Warm: CRISLEX's Magnetic 2-Pack Hand Warmers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-light, magnetic, and equipped with an LED display, the CRISLEX 2-pack is designed to be split-one for a parent, one for a child-making it a practical and affordable holiday gift.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As holiday shoppers begin hunting for stocking stuffers that are both useful and affordable, CRISLEX is introducing its rechargeable hand warmers as an early favorite for the 2026 season. Priced under $20, the magnetic 2-pack offers a solution to a common winter problem: keeping both parents and kids warm without breaking the holiday budget.

The Holiday Stocking Dilemma

Finding the perfect stocking stuffer is notoriously difficult. It needs to be affordable, practical, and exciting enough to warrant a second look on Christmas morning. Too often, shoppers default to novelty items that break within a week or socks that get pushed to the back of a drawer. For families who spend time outdoors-whether walking to school, watching a weekend sports game, or playing in the snow-warmth is a far more useful gift.









One Purchase, Two Warm Hands

The CRISLEX hand warmer directly addresses family needs through its 2-pack design. The two units snap together magnetically for double-sided warmth, but they are designed to be separated. Parents can keep one, and give the other to a child. This makes it particularly useful for freezing morning school runs or weekend outdoor activities where both need their own independent heat source.

Each unit weighs just 1.99 ounces-lighter than most smartphones-and measures 3.4 × 1.9 × 0.6 inches, slipping easily into small pockets or winter gloves. The included lanyards loop around the wrist, preventing accidental drops when kids are running to the bus or playing outside.

Premium Feel and Unique Colors









Smart Features in a Compact Package









Despite its small size, the CRISLEX warmer is built with smart technology. It features 2-second rapid heating and four adjustable heat levels reaching up to 127°F. A built-in LED display shows the remaining battery and heat setting at a glance, removing the guesswork of whether it will last through a long winter walk. The rechargeable design also means families can stop buying disposable warmers that end up in landfills.

Safety and Versatility

Because these devices sit against bare skin, CRISLEX prioritizes safety. The hand warmers are CE and FCC compliant and UL-certified. Beyond the holiday stocking, they are designed for daily winter life, from waiting at the bus stop to watching a cold-weather football game.









Black Friday Preview

As the holiday shopping season accelerates, CRISLEX will unveil its official Black Friday promotional pricing later this month, making the under-$20 gift even more accessible for families looking to bundle their holiday shopping. The hand warmers are currently available on Amazon.

About CRISLEX

CRISLEX designs affordable, practical personal comfort products for everyday life, with a focus on smart features, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are built for real-world use-from early morning school runs to winter commutes and everything in between.

Media Contact

Name: Luke Liu

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CRISLEX Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack (model: TK05):

CRISLEX Amazon Storefront:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Unlike typical holiday stocking stuffers that feel cheap and disposable, CRISLEX prioritizes build quality. The hand warmers offer a premium, textured feel in the palm, moving well beyond the standard, hollow plastic look of many budget gadgets. Offered in