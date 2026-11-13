The Ultra-Thin Black Friday Tech Gift For Commuters: EYERZ's Finger-Strap Hand Warmer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At just 1.8cm thick and lighter than a smartphone, EYERZ's UL-certified rechargeable hand warmer combines 5-second heating with a silicone finger strap and smart safety features designed for life on the go.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYERZ today announced its 2-in-1 rechargeable hand warmers as an early standout for the 2026 Black Friday tech gift list, designed for commuters, dog walkers, and professionals who spend their mornings bracing against the cold. As temperatures drop across the U.S., the challenge for daily commuters is finding warmth that doesn't require carrying heavy gear or sacrificing the use of their hands.

The Commuter's Winter Dilemma

For millions of Americans, winter commuting means waiting on exposed subway platforms, walking the final blocks to the office, or navigating icy parking lots. Traditional hand warmers are often too bulky to slip into a slim work coat, and thick gloves make it difficult to check transit apps, answer emails, or hold a coffee. The EYERZ hand warmer addresses this friction point with a design built around minimalism, mobility, and one-handed operation.







Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Light, and Designed to Stay Put

Measuring just 1.8cm thick per unit and weighing 40% less than a typical smartphone, the EYERZ hand warmer is designed to disappear into a pocket or glove. Its defining feature is a silicone finger strap that loops around the hand. The device is held in the palm, but the strap ensures a secure, anti-drop grip-making it less likely to slip when reaching for a transit card, adjusting a leash, or pulling a phone from a bag.

Powered by an intelligent chip, the device heats up in just 5 seconds and offers three adjustable temperature settings reaching up to 136°F. A single ergonomic button controls all functions: users simply long-press for two seconds to power on or off, and short-press to cycle through levels L1 to L3, indicated by built-in red LEDs. On a full charge, it delivers 4 to 8 hours of continuous warmth.

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Safety and Certified Quality

Because hand warmers sit against bare skin for extended periods, safety is a primary concern. Beyond the UL-certified safety chip, the EYERZ hand warmer features a smart built-in safety system with overcurrent and overheat detection. If temperatures exceed safe limits, the device auto-adjusts or shuts down instantly to ensure complete peace of mind. It also includes a dust-proof USB-C cap for daily durability.

Versatile Use and a Practical Gift

As consumers begin compiling their holiday shopping lists, the EYERZ hand warmer offers a practical alternative to generic tech accessories. It is built for versatile use-perfect for outdoor activities like skiing and hiking, and ideal for individuals dealing with Raynaud's syndrome or chronically cold hands.







Available in a bold orange-and-black contrast design and multiple color options, the 2-in-1 set comes beautifully packaged, making it a ready-to-give gift for holidays, birthdays, and family. EYERZ will unveil its official Black Friday promotional pricing later this month. The product is currently available on Amazon.

About EYERZ

EYERZ designs practical, portable personal comfort products with a focus on safety, simplicity, and everyday usability. The EYERZ hand warmer combines ultra-thin construction, UL-certified safety, and a silicone finger strap that keeps warmth within reach-from the morning commute to the last dog walk of the night.

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