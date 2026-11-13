TV Anime 'Attack On Titan' × Nijigen No Mori Collaboration Event Enters Its Final Month

▲Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

An Exclusive On-Site Report Countdown Events Are in Full Swing, with Just One Month Remaining Until the Event Ends ~Running Until Sunday, December 13, 2026~

AWAJI, JAPAN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The TV anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, currently being held at the Awaji Island Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori,” has less than 30 days left until its conclusion. As the event enters its final chapter, special countdown events have been underway since Sunday, November 1, 2026, leading up to the grand finale.This time, we're bringing you an exclusive on-site report covering all three countdown events currently taking place. From the highly popular pair ticket to photo props perfect for capturing memorable moments and a special message board where fans can leave their heartfelt thoughts, there's plenty to discover. Take look at how guests are enjoying an expedition beyond the Walls as new recruits of the Survey Corps.The first countdown event highlights the“Last Mission Pair Ticket,” an exclusive offer available only on Asoview!, allowing two guests to enjoy the experience at a special discounted price. This ticket includes both the daytime mystery-solving event and the nighttime Night Walk, offering guests the opportunity to experience the world of“Attack on Titan” at Nijigen no Mori through both daytime and nighttime activities. It is an opportunity to share this adventure with someone special.Many guests have already purchased the“Last Mission Pair Ticket” and visited Nijigen no Mori to enjoy the experience. While each ticket is designed for two guests, multiple sets can be purchased to accommodate larger groups-for example, two sets for a group of four. The Last Mission Pair Ticket offers a special opportunity to experience the world of“Attack on Titan” at Nijigen no Mori.The second countdown event features special photo props inspired by memorable quotes from Eren and other popular characters. These photo props are available at the entrance to the nighttime attraction,“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-,” allowing guests to take commemorative photos alongside iconic lines of the series, including“Dedicate Your Hearts!” and other memorable quotes.All of the photo props have been well received by guests of all ages, from young children to seniors, who have enjoyed taking commemorative photos featuring their favorite character quotes. With the event approaching its conclusion, there is only limited time left enjoy this special photo opportunity.The third countdown event features a special“Message Board” set up at the finish line of the daytime attraction,“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest Main Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition.” Guests can write messages reflecting their toughts and memories of“Attack on Titan”.Since the first day of the event, the message board has recived numerous comments from fans. Messages expressing their enthusiasm, such as“It was so much fun!” and“I love Attack on Titan!” have been accompanied by comments about the event itself, including“The Mystery Quest was challenging!”The message board offers fans a chance to share their thoughts on“Attack on Titan.” As messages continue to be added, the bord gradually fills with the voices and memories of fans. Located in the“Attack on Titan” area at Nijigen no Mori, it provides a space for visitors to leave their own messages as part of this final chapter of the collaboration event.We have also received many heartfelt comments from guests who have experienced the event.One of the most common reactions has been,“I'm so glad I made it in time!” Guests have shared their excitement with comments such as,“I saw the countdown announcement and hurried over. It was so much fun!”“I've wanted to visit for a long time, so I'm glad I finally made it before the event ends!” and“I traveled a long way to get here, but I'm so happy I was able to experience it before it ends.”As the event approaches its conclusion, these comments reflect how much it means to fans to have had the opportunity to experience it before it ends.Guests have been enjoying the event in a variety of ways. Some have combined the daytime mystery-solving adventure with the nighttime Night Walk, sharing,“I was completely immersed in the world of 'Attack on Titan' all day long!” Others have taken on the adventure on their own, commenting,“The effects and atmosphere in the nighttime forest were amazing. I want to experience it again!”At the photo prop area, guests have been enjoying taking pictures with their favorite character quotes, with comments such as,“It was so much fun choosing our favorite character quotes and taking pictures!” Meanwhile, at the message board, fans have expressed their excitement about leaving their own massages, saying,“It makes me happy to know that my own words will remain in this special area.”Many guests have also expressed their sadness about the event coming to an end, sharing heartfelt comments such as,“I wish the event could be extended!” and“I'm so sad that it's almost over.”TV anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, which has captured the hearts of many fans, is now entering its final days.With the event nearing its conclusion, these special countdown events offers a final opportunity to enjoy the collaboration. From the exclusive pair ticket to the memorable photo props and heartfelt message board, guests can experience different aspects of the world of“Attack on Titan” at Nijigen no Mori.As the final mission approaches, the Survey Corps' new recruits will gather at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island to dedicate their hearts to this final chapter of the event.■TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Collaboration Event: Countdown Event OverviewPeriod:Sunday, November 1, 2026 to Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:Inside Awaji Island Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori” (Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo PrefectureDetails:Three campaigns will be held leading up to the end of the collaboration event, as described below.■Overview of Countdown Event Vol. 1:“Last Mission Pair Ticket”Sales Period:Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:Nijigen no Mori, Anime Theme Park, Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, JapanDetails:A special value set ticket for two people, including admission to both the daytime event,“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest: Nijigen no Mori Edition,” and the nighttime event,“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-,” available at a 5% discount off the regular combined price. This offer is available for adult tickets only.Price:From ¥10,260 (tax included)Prices vary depending on the date. Please check the official website for details.Purchase:■Overview of Countdown Event Vol. 2:“Comrades in Arms Photo Props”Installation Period:Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:Entrance to“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-” (Nearest parking area: Parking Lot E at Nijigen no Mori)Details:Limited-time photo props featuring iconic quotes from the series, including“Dedicate Your Hearts!”, will be available for guests to enjoy taking memorable photos.■Overview of Countdown Event Vol. 3:“Message Board”Installation Period:Sunday, November 1, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:Goal of“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest -Nijigen no Mori Edition” (Nearest parking area: Parking Lot E at Nijigen no Mori)Details:A special message board where guests can write and share their messages of gratitude and love for Attack on Titan.■TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event OverviewPeriod:Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026Location:2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park“Nijigen no Mori”)Overview:The world of the TV anime“Attack on Titan” will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night.1. [Night Event]“Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Wall –”Participants walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TVanime“Attack on Titan” brought to life through projection mapping and immersive soundeffects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle toreclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for“beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeagerand the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an originalcard.2. [Day Events]Phase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design.Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home”Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time.3. Collaboration MerchandiseNewly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as“Captain Levi's Quote Momo” and Armin's“An Endless Lifetime's Worth of Salt.”4. Collaboration FoodThe collaboration food lineup includes“Eren's Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren's burning hatred and resolve against the Tians;“Sasha's Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and“Mikasa's Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as“Captain Levi's After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items.Ticket Information (Tax Included)1“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” Admission TicketAdults (Aged 12 and over):¥3,600~¥4,000 Children (Aged 11 and under): ¥1,600~¥2,0002“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket¥800・All prices above include tax.・Admission ticket prices for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.・Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult).・Children 4 years old and under are admitted free to“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK – Beyond the Walls–.”・Admission tickets for“Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” are dare- and time-specific.Operating Hours:[Night Event]17:00–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)[Day Event]Weekdays 13:00-17:00(Last admission 16:00)Weekend 10:00–17:00 (Last admission 16:00)Operating hours vary by the season.Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.Notes:The information above is current as of now and is subject to change.Tickets:Website:Inquiries:Nijigen no Mori Inc.“Nijigen no Mori” Management OfficeTel:+81-799-64-7061■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access1 By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.2 By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either“Awaji IC” or“Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.

Aika Kusuzaki

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 80-4468-5651

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TV Anime 'Attack on Titan' × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Enters Its Final Month News Provided By Nijigennomori Inc. November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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