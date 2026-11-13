Ensights And Solar Simplified Collaborate To Help Community Solar Asset Owners Uncover Hidden Revenue Losses

enSights and Solar Simplified collaborate to help Community Solar asset owners identify revenue leakage and improve project financial performance.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- enSights ' Revenue Assurance Module combines its data analytics with Community Solar monetization insights from Solar Simplified to help owners identify revenue leakage and improve project financial performance.

A Community Solar project can generate electricity exactly as expected and still leave significant revenue unrealized. Subscriber churn, banked or unallocated utility credits, billing discrepancies, and collection shortfalls can prevent asset owners from capturing the full financial value of their projects, even when production is strong.

The gap between energy production and realized revenue has also drawn attention in industry discussions. At New Project Media's recent DG & Data Center Development Forum in New York City, industry leaders examined the evolving economics of Community Solar ownership and asset management, including the challenges of fully monetizing project assets.

To help address these challenges, enSights, an AI-powered, cloud-first energy business management platform company, is introducing its Revenue Assurance Module specifically developed for Community Solar asset owners, informed by specialized industry expertise from Solar Simplified, a leading Community Solar subscriber management company. The companies today announced their collaboration to help owners identify revenue leakage, assess subscriber management performance, and improve project monetization.

Recognized among the nation's largest Community Solar subscriber management companies in Wood Mackenzie's 2026 U.S. Community Solar Outlook, Solar Simplified contributed its extensive industry know-how drawn from its experience in subscriber acquisition and retention, utility credit allocation, billing, and collections. This strategic input helped identify key performance metrics, common sources of revenue leakage, and practical considerations for evaluating project monetization. Informed by this industry expertise, enSights developed and implemented the module's Community Solar revenue assurance capabilities on its own platform.

“Community Solar asset owners invest millions of dollars developing projects, but too often lack independent visibility into whether those assets are being monetized to their full potential,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified.“A project can be generating electricity exactly as expected while losing revenue through unallocated credits, subscriber churn, billing inefficiencies, or poor collections. We believe that transparency serves the entire Community Solar market and our shared goal with enSights is to give owners that type of visibility so that they can identify issues, hold their service providers accountable, and ultimately improve their financial returns.”

Revenue Verification Beyond Energy Production:

enSights' Revenue Assurance Module will automatically compare underlying utility bill credits, subscriber billing, and collection records against subscriber manager reports. By surfacing discrepancies and potential areas of underperformance, it helps owners better understand the financial performance of their assets. The module reviews banked, unallocated, or expired credits; subscriber churn and allocation gaps; discrepancies between reported and actual billing and collections; and the overall effectiveness of credit monetization.

“Because production only creates value for asset owners when it translates to realized income, we developed the community solar Revenue Assurance Module specifically to give owners an independent financial view,” stated Alon Mashkovich, CEO and Co-Founder of enSights.“Combining the deep segment know-how of Solar Simplified, one of the top community solar companies in the country, with our expertise in Energy Business Management, means that we can deliver more value to our customers and help them capture the full revenue their projects should be earning.”

Objective Analysis, Regardless of Subscriber Manager:

The Revenue Assurance Module is developed, maintained, and operated by enSights on its platform and is available to Community Solar asset owners regardless of their subscriber management provider. It is designed to provide an objective assessment of revenue performance, rather than relying solely on a subscriber manager's reporting.

Community Solar asset owners interested in evaluating their portfolios' revenue performance can learn more about the Revenue Assurance Module HERE.

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified is a national leader in Community Solar aggregation, revolutionizing the industry by eliminating customer-related risks and barriers for developers. By seamlessly matching residents and businesses with local solar farms and handling all aspects of acquisition, management, billing, and collections, Solar Simplified enables developers and independent power producers to scale quickly and effectively. Committed to sustainability and equity, Solar Simplified focuses on expanding clean energy access for all, with a strong emphasis on serving Low- and Moderate-Income households. Community Solar – Simplified.

About enSights:

Founded with the goal of developing the most effective cloud-first, AI-powered Energy Business Management platform, enSights empowers renewable energy stakeholders to optimize business, financial, and energy performance. enSights is deployed globally with over 100,000 sites, equalling 5+ GW of assets, and totalling millions of data points on its platform. For more information, visit ensights



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Solar Simplified

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enSights and Solar Simplified Collaborate to Help Community Solar Asset Owners Uncover Hidden Revenue Losses News Provided By Solar Simplified November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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