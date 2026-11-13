Surety Customers Can Now Search Their Security System In Plain English With Alarm AI

AI powered search available on desktop

AI powered search is available on the mobile app

AI filtering on the mobile app

AI Activity Filters help homeowners and small-business owners find events, activity, user actions using everyday language, with complementary AI video search.

- Ryan Boder, President of SuretyCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surety, a nationwide provider of professional-grade DIY home and business security powered by Alarm, today announced that Alarm's AI Activity Filters are available to customers on Surety Home and Surety Complete plans at no additional fee. The feature lets homeowners and small-business owners search their security-system history in everyday language instead of scrolling through event logs.Customers can ask questions such as:“Who disarmed the alarm yesterday?”“When was the garage door opened last night?”“Show after-hours door openings at the warehouse this week.”AI Activity Filters interprets each question and finds matching events in the system's recorded activity, including alarm events, door and window sensors, smart locks, garage doors, user actions, and compatible video analytics events.For Homes and Small BusinessesHomeowners can see who last disarmed the alarm, check when the garage door opened, or find a package detection alert. Small-business owners can review opening and closing activity, see which employees armed or disarmed the system, and investigate unusual after-hours activity without searching through lengthy event histories.Works Alongside AI Video SearchCustomers with Alarm's AI Video Event Search can also find saved video clips by describing visual details, such as a vehicle's color, a person's clothing, or a package delivery. The technology searches saved clip thumbnails to identify relevant results.When both features are enabled, relevant video results can appear alongside system activity, connecting what the security system recorded with what the cameras saw.Privacy and ControlAI Activity Filters searches recorded activity associated with the customer's security system.For AI Video Event Search, only users with permission to view saved clips can use the feature. Customers can also choose which cameras are included in AI video searches.Making Advanced Security More Accessible“Security systems record valuable information about what's happening throughout a property, but finding a specific event hasn't always been easy,” said Ryan Boder, President at Surety.“AI Activity Filters makes that information accessible through everyday questions.”Availability and Getting StartedAI Activity Filters is included with Surety Home and Surety Complete plans at no additional fee.Customers can enable the feature through the Alarm app or customer website using the AI Activity Filters settings. Once enabled, they can select“Ask About Activity” in the Activity section to search their security-system history.AI Video Event Search is a separate feature included with Surety Protect, Surety Complete, and Surety Cam plans at no additional fee, with compatible cameras. AI Video Event Search is not available in Illinois and certain other areas.Setup instructions and example questions are available at Surety AI Activity Filters guide. Surety's certified technical support team is available seven days a week at suretyhome to help customers get started.About SuretyFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Surety is a nationwide provider of professional-grade DIY home and business security powered by Alarm. Through Surety Home and Surety Business, the company offers self-installed alarm systems with self-monitoring or 24/7 professional TMA Five Diamond-designated alarm monitoring. Additional offerings include security cameras, smart home automation, and commercial security solutions, such as fleet tracking and multi-location management.Surety offers transparent, month-to-month pricing with no long-term contracts. Customers can purchase and self-install compatible security systems, avoiding professional installation costs. Customers who already own Alarm equipment can often switch their monitoring service to Surety without replacing their existing system.Surety has served tens of thousands of customers and earned the Alarm Gold Partner Award for five consecutive years (2021–2025). Reflecting Surety's deep technical expertise, every member of its technical support team and executive leadership holds Alarm Technician Certification. Customers have direct access to Surety's certified technical support professionals seven days a week.For more information, visit suretyhome or surety.Media ContactSurety Public Relations...

Warren Gregory

Surety

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Surety Customers Can Now Search Their Security System in Plain English With Alarm AI News Provided By Surety November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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