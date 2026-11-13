16Th Annual Harlem Turkey Drive Draws Support From CC Sabathia And Chef JJ Johnson

SocietyX founder Jaclyn Rosenberg (center, in red) joins volunteers and Harlem community members at the annual Harlem Turkey Drive, bringing families together through food, generosity, and community support. The initiative celebrates its 16th year in 2026

SocietyX Marks 16 Years of Giving Back, With PitCCh In Foundation, Chef JJ Johnson, Allen Robinson II, the Walsh Family, Alliance Performance,Deugen Development

- Jaclyn Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of SocietyX

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SocietyX Founder Jaclyn Rosenberg Marks 16 Years of Giving Back, Joining Forces With Amber & CC Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation, NFL Star Allen Robinson II, Chef JJ Johnson of FIELDTRIP, and Community Partners to Provide 400 Turkeys and 500 Hot Meals

What began as one woman's commitment to giving back has grown into a 16-year Harlem Thanksgiving tradition. On **Monday, November 23, 2026**, **Jaclyn Rosenberg, founder and CEO of SocietyX**, will lead the **16th Annual Harlem Turkey Drive**, bringing together professional athletes, culinary leaders, philanthropists, businesses, and volunteers to support hundreds of Harlem families.

This year's initiative marks its **largest distribution yet**, providing **400 whole turkeys with grocery packages containing 12 Thanksgiving fixings, alongside 500 freshly prepared hot meals** at the Polo Grounds PAL Community Center.

The milestone event is supported by **Amber & CC Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation, NFL star Allen Robinson II, and James Beard Award-winning Chef Joseph "JJ" Johnson, founder of FIELDTRIP**, alongside an extraordinary network of community partners.

### Sixteen Years of Giving Back to Harlem

For Rosenberg, the Harlem Turkey Drive has never been simply about distributing food. It's about building relationships, connecting communities, and creating lasting impact.

For 16 years, Rosenberg has personally spearheaded fundraising, sponsorships, partnerships, and event production, transforming a grassroots initiative into an annual tradition supported by athletes, entrepreneurs, and local businesses.

"Sixteen years ago, we started this Turkey Drive with one simple goal: to make sure families in Harlem had food on their tables for Thanksgiving. Every year, I'm reminded of how powerful it is when people come together to give back.

"This year, thanks to the generosity of our incredible donors and volunteers, we're able to do more than ever before. Harlem has always held a special place in my heart, and continuing this tradition is something I'm incredibly proud of."

- **Jaclyn Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of SocietyX**

### Celebrity Chef JJ Johnson Returns to His Harlem Roots

**James Beard Award-winning Chef Joseph "JJ" Johnson**, celebrated Harlem culinary entrepreneur and founder of **FIELDTRIP**, returns to the Turkey Drive after participating in its early years.

His involvement marks a meaningful full-circle moment as he helps provide **500 freshly prepared Thanksgiving meals**, bringing his passion for food and community back to an initiative he supported more than a decade ago.

### Professional Athletes and Philanthropists Rally Behind Harlem

**Amber and CC Sabathia**, through their **PitCCh In Foundation**, remain longstanding philanthropic partners of the Harlem Turkey Drive. Their continued generosity, including matching fundraising contributions, has helped sustain and expand the initiative.

**NFL star Allen Robinson II** joins this year's supporters, reinforcing the tradition of professional athletes using their platforms to create meaningful community impact.

Previous supporters have included **CC Sabathia, Dellin Betances, Spencer Dinwiddie, LaRon Landry, Sheldon Richardson, Isaiah Trufant, and Allen Lazard**.

### Community Partners Making a Difference

This year's expanded distribution is made possible through generous contributions from:

- **Francis Walsh & the Walsh Family | Artemis Enterprises Inc.** - Major philanthropic supporters whose generosity has helped significantly expand this year's initiative. The family's business interests include NRS, a national logistics company.

- **Joey Taggart | Alliance Performance** - A Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based fitness and sports performance community committed to strengthening lives inside and outside the gym.

- **Kyle Mathis | Deugen Development** - Supporting the initiative through his commitment to philanthropy and community involvement.

- **Protection Technologies LLC** - A New Jersey-based security systems integration company with more than 40 years of industry experience.

### Event Details and Volunteer Opportunities

**16th Annual Harlem Turkey Drive**

**Monday, November 23, 2026**

Polo Grounds PAL Community Center

2999 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Harlem, NY 10039

**12–2 PM:** Volunteer setup and unloading

**4–6 PM:** Hot Thanksgiving meal service

**5–7 PM:** Turkey and grocery package distribution

The celebration will also feature face painting and family-friendly activities.

**Sunday, November 22 | 4–6 PM:** Volunteers will assemble Thanksgiving grocery packages at ACME Supermarket, 125 18th Street, Jersey City, NJ.

### About SocietyX

Founded by Jaclyn Rosenberg, **SocietyX** is a community engagement and experiential programming company dedicated to connecting people

Jaclyn Rosenberg

SocietyX LLC

+1 908-358-4391

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SocietyX Harlem Polo Grounds Turkey Drive

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16th Annual Harlem Turkey Drive Draws Support From CC Sabathia and Chef JJ Johnson News Provided By SocietyX LLC November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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