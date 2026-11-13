Michigan Investor Scott Zack Publishes Succession Planning Guide For Michigan Business Owners On Amazon

Creek Equity, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity

The Creek Equity owner's guide covers how to prepare, value and sell a founder-owned or family-owned Michigan company

- Scott Zack, owner of Creek EquityBLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scott Zack, a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan investor and the owner of Creek Equity, has published "A Succession Planning Guide for Michigan Business Owners: How to Prepare, Value, and Sell the Company You Built," now available as a Kindle book on Amazon.The guide is written for owners of established Michigan companies who expect to retire or step back in the next several years. It draws on Zack's articles about preparing a company for sale, how buyers value a small business, what buyers look at in the financials, how to read the terms of an offer, selling to a management team, and what happens to employees after a sale."Most owners start planning the year they want to sell, and by then the options are narrow," said Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity. "I wrote this for the Michigan owner who still has three or five years. That time is worth more than anything a buyer will put on the table."About 23 percent of Michigan business owners are 65 or older, and roughly half of businesses have no formal succession plan. In November 2026 Creek Equity launched the Creek Equity Michigan Succession Initiative, a dedicated effort to acquire founder-owned and family-owned Michigan companies as their owners retire, with a commitment to keep them in Michigan, retain their employees and hold them for the long term.The articles in the guide are also free to read at creekequity/succession-guide, with a five-year checklist at scottzackmi/succession-planning-guide.Get the book on Amazon:About Scott ZackScott Zack is an investor and entrepreneur in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and the owner of Creek Equity. He has spent more than two decades starting, buying, and running companies in Michigan, and played forward for the Ohio State men's basketball team. He writes at scottzack. Press releases, bios, and headshots are at scottzackmichigan.Media contactScott Zack, Creek Equity...Press room: scottzackmichigan

Scott Zack

Creek Equity

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Michigan Investor Scott Zack Publishes Succession Planning Guide for Michigan Business Owners on Amazon News Provided By Creek Equity November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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