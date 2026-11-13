One Stop Consulting Shop Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Stop Consulting Shop LLC, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Kissimmee, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition marks the third consecutive year the firm has earned the title, following its first Best of Florida win in 2024, which came when the firm entered its tenth year in business.What sets One Stop Consulting Shop apart is the breadth of financial services available under one roof. The firm provides bookkeeping and accounting, tax preparation for business owners and families, business advisory services, and payroll management, all handled by federally licensed Enrolled Agents and certification driven bookkeepers. Every engagement is billed at an agreed-upon flat rate, with clients receiving plain-language explanations rather than jargon, an approach designed to build trust rather than simply close transactions, regardless of a client's size or revenue.Beyond its core services, One Stop Consulting Shop has built its reputation over a decade in business as a family-based firm now supported by a team of ten. A secure virtual platform allows the firm to serve clients nationwide without sacrificing the personal relationships that have driven its growth, and QuickBooks training gives business owners who want more hands-on involvement the tools to manage their own finances with confidence."Winning Best of Florida for a third year in a row means so much to our entire team," said Ivy Fivey, CEO of One Stop Consulting Shop. "We built this firm on the idea that every client, regardless of size, deserves the same transparency and respect, and this recognition tells us that approach continues to resonate with the business owners and families we serve."Looking ahead, One Stop Consulting Shop plans to continue expanding its services for business owners and families across Florida and beyond, while maintaining the same personal relationships that have defined the firm since it opened. As the firm carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to the philosophy behind its work, turning complicated finances "From Puzzles To Profits."For more information, click here.

One Stop Consulting Shop LLC

One Stop Consulting Shop LLC

+1 407-922-0918

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

One Stop Consulting Shop Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 13, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.