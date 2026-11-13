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Bedrock Plumbing Opens Winterization Scheduling for Twin Cities Homes and Cabins

13.11.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

St. Louis Park plumbing company helps owners of seasonal and vacant properties protect pipes before deep cold arrives ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - November 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, a plumbing company based at 7000 Oxford Street in St. Louis Park, has opened its winterization schedule for homeowners who will leave a property empty or lightly heated over the coming months. Lake cabins and homes whose owners head south for the winter share the same risk. Water left standing in supply lines and fixtures can freeze and split a pipe while no one is there to notice. The damage often shows up weeks later when the owner returns to find water through the floor. "A vacant property in a Minnesota winter needs a plan," said a spokesperson for Bedrock Plumbing. "Draining the system properly takes a few hours. Repairing a split line and the water damage around it can take weeks." Bedrock's plumbing winterization services drain supply lines and fixtures and prepare the water heater for a period without use. Technicians also check exposed piping and note any lines that could fail before spring. Owners who plan to keep a home occupied can still book an inspection of pipes in exterior walls and crawl spaces. If a line has already cracked, the company's pipe repair team can replace the damaged section and test the system. For leaks discovered at night or on a weekend, Bedrock offers emergency plumbing repair across its service area. Bedrock Plumbing serves St. Louis Park and surrounding communities in the west metro. Homeowners can schedule winterization by calling (952) 900-3807. About Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning is a residential plumbing company based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The company provides plumbing repair, drain cleaning, water heater service and water softening for homes across the Twin Cities area. Media Contact Bedrock Plumbing & Drain Cleaning

7000 Oxford Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

(952) 900-3807



News Source: Search Atlas

13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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