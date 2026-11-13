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WIN SOURCE Highlights NEXUSTM at electronica 2026, Advancing Supply Chain Resilience

13.11.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

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MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN SOURCE, a global independent distributor of electronic components, concluded its participation in electronica 2026, held November 10–13 at Trade Fair Center Messe München (Hall C5, Booth 141). During the event, WIN SOURCE engaged with the global electronics community to discuss a central industry issue: the future of electronics depends not only on technological innovation but also on resilient supply chains. Artificial intelligence, automotive electrification and increasingly connected industrial systems are reshaping electronics demand. As these technologies evolve, sourcing decisions have become more consequential. Component availability, obsolescence, quality assessment and alternative sourcing affect production continuity, operational risk and long-term competitiveness. Supply chain resilience must be built before disruption, not simply restored afterward. It requires visibility into supply conditions, diversified sourcing, careful component evaluation and trusted supply chain partnerships. NEXUSTM, WIN SOURCE's integrated supply chain service, combines market insights, global sourcing solutions and quality assurance, helping customers navigate complex supply conditions and make informed sourcing decisions. "Resilience is not simply the ability to withstand change; it is the capacity to create lasting value amid uncertainty. Whether we are helping customers build more adaptable, forward-looking supply chains through NEXUSTM or helping create opportunities for the next generation, we believe meaningful progress is rooted in a long-term vision, shared responsibility and sustained commitment," said Ethan, Chief Executive Officer of WIN SOURCE. Reflecting this commitment, WIN SOURCE partnered with Munich-based nonprofit Children for a better World e.V. during electronica 2026, supporting initiatives focused on children's well-being, education and community development. The exhibition reinforced that technological progress and supply chain resilience must advance together. WIN SOURCE remains committed to connecting global sourcing capabilities with evolving market needs and helping build a more resilient electronics industry. About WIN SOURCE Founded in 1999, WIN SOURCE is a global independent distributor of electronic components, offering worldwide sourcing and supply chain solutions. With access to more than 1.5 million SKUs and a network of over 3,000 suppliers, it supports customers with hard-to-find and obsolete components, shortage management, alternative sourcing and inventory solutions. Website: Media Contact

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Phone: +65 6865 9377 ©2026 Win Source Electronics. All rights reserved. No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used in any form without prior written permission from Win Source Electronics.



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