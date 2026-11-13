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Blue Peaks Roofing Schedules Winter Window Replacement for Denver Metro Homes

13.11.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Littleton exterior contractor helps homeowners cut drafts and heat loss before Colorado's coldest months LITTLETON, CO - November 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Blue Peaks Roofing, a roofing and exterior contractor based at 8000 S. Lincoln St. in Littleton, is scheduling window replacement projects through the winter for homeowners across the south Denver metro. Older single-pane and early double-pane windows are a common source of drafts in Front Range homes. Failed seals let cold air in around the frame, and fogged glass is often a sign that the insulating gas between panes has escaped. Homeowners tend to notice the problem once the furnace starts running longer and certain rooms never feel warm. "Winter is when people feel exactly which windows are costing them," said Mike McCoy, owner of Blue Peaks Roofing. "We can replace windows on a cold day one opening at a time, so the house stays closed up and comfortable while we work." The Blue Peaks window team handles removal of the old units and installation with sealing and trim work. Because winter weather also tests roofs, Blue Peaks continues to fix shingles and flashing damaged earlier in the year. Homeowners who see icicles forming along the eaves can also schedule drainage work from Blue Peaks to clear and correct gutters before ice builds up. Blue Peaks Roofing serves Littleton and neighboring communities across the Denver metro. Homeowners can request a window replacement estimate by calling (303) 808-0687. About Blue Peaks Roofing Blue Peaks Roofing is a roofing and exterior contractor based in Littleton, Colorado. The company provides roof repair, roof replacement, hail damage inspections, gutter services and window replacement for homeowners throughout the Denver metro area. MEDIA CONTACT Company Name: Blue Peaks Roofing LLC

Contact Person: Mike McCoy, Owner

Address: 8000 S Lincoln St Ste 201

City: Littleton

State: Colorado 80122

Country: United States

Phone: (303) 808-0687

Website:

News Source: Search Atlas

13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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